[pas-says-no-need-to-have-for-unique-sitting-down-of-parliament,-agong’s-appointment-of-muhyiddin-plenty-of]

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang speaks throughout a push convention at PAS headquarters in Kuala Lumpur March one, 2020. — Photograph by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March one — The PAS nationwide management dismissed currently calls for a specific sitting down of Parliament to verify if Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has bulk assistance in the Dewan Rakyat.

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang informed reporters in his party’s 1st push meeting as a ruling get together since 1974 that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s consent to appoint Muhyiddin ought to suffice to tackle any uncertainties.

“The YDPA’s announcement was created following getting into consideration the sights of all MPs and all sides,” Abdul Hadi mentioned.

“His consent to the appointment is more than enough to erase any uncertainties.”

Muhyiddin was sworn in as the country’s eighth prime minister this morning amid lingering disagreement in excess of no matter whether the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president has the guidance of at least 112 federal lawmakers.

Barisan Nasional, PAS and Bersatu MPs have fashioned a new alliance Muhyiddin dubbed “Perikatan Nasional” in the wee hrs leading to his nomination ahead of the Agong.

