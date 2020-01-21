Pasadena half-marathon: a group helps at-risk children to train and improve their lives

PASADENA, California (KABC) – More than 12,000 runners participated in the Pasadena Half Marathon this weekend, including a group that helps at-risk teens improve their lives.

Isabelle Aguilar’s daughter Gloria was one of the Students Run LA runners.

The group is helping at-risk students improve mentally and physically by training them to set a goal to participate in the Los Angeles marathon, now in less than eight weeks.

“She has to have a balanced breakfast every time she does it. She has to be hired. She has to train with the group,” said Isabel Aguilar.

The 50 meter line of the Rose Bowl marked the arrival of what the organizers consider a picturesque running route through the old town of Pasadena and other sites.

The half-marathon includes a 5 km race and a quarter-mile race for children.,

“It’s a lot of different body types, a lot of different ages,” said race organizer Steven Powell. “Anyone can do it. Remember, it’s more mental than physical in most cases.”

