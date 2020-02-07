Pasadena’s first female deputy chief of police, Cheryl Moody, takes charge

PASADENA, California (KABC) – She has innovated her entire career and now Deputy Chef Cheryl Moody is doing it again. She is now the first female member of command staff in the Pasadena Police Department.

“I was the first woman in the SWAT force, I worked undercover, I worked as a prostitute.”

No one will ever accuse a bad mood of being a pencil pusher. She has been part of the force since 1992 and hopes to share this experience with young people interested in police work.

Moody would really like to reach out to children in the African American community.

“You can be black and blue – being part of the police community can be good.”

Moody also directs the charge of the areas where the ministry now concentrates its resources.

“Times have changed. Crack is no longer a problem, now we have a homeless problem and we have to adapt to meet the needs of the community.”

Times are changing, as is the face of the Pasadena Police Department, and Moody’s leading the way.

