Pasco Co. lady dies from coronavirus, household has a warning for many others

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – As of Thursday night, there have been just two COVID-19 fatalities in Pasco County, a number that fortunately has not adjusted in the previous several days.

Even so, 8 On Your Side has discovered the very first death was Rosemarie Gabriele who did not arrive to the medical center proper away because there was a whole lot of conflicting information and facts about no matter if she even needed to.

Her spouse and children says she’s not just a victim of COVID-19…she’s also a sufferer of circumstance.

“I reported to her I nonetheless have to have you mother so make sure you, you should combat this, she explained I know I will and that was it. I sent one more textual content and she in no way noticed it”

Tara Gabriele suggests that text would be the final time she would ever discuss to her mom prior to health professionals rushed to area the 71-year-outdated on a ventilator.

Inside of a several times Rosemarie would turn out to be Pasco County’s initial loss of life.

“She was just one of the kindest, most selfless folks you could have ever met,” Gabriele explained.

It was that selflessness Tara states that led her mother to downplay her indications and probably seal her destiny.

Rosemarie fell ill in early March following traveling to her granddaughter in Virginia blaming the circumstance on asthma, and allergies but a 7 days later her sister, Pat Scimone set her foot down.

“I said this is ridiculous… I went forward with calling an ambulance,”Scimone mentioned.

Rosemarie was checked into the hospital and tested for COVID-19 on March 19, it took five days to get her results back, by then it was as well late. She handed absent on March 24.

“It could have saved my mother’s life if we could get to her faster and she’d been capable to get in sooner,” Gabriele explained.

Rosemarie’s household hopes in sharing her story can save lives and serve as a cautionary tale for sufferers, and people to act quick.

“Just for the reason that it is not touching you doesn’t suggest it is not there and doesn’t signify it will not touch you due to the fact it could extremely effectively,” Scimone stated.

Rosemarie was laid to rest in New York on Wednesday with no family members apart from one sister able to show up at. The loved ones is setting up two celebrations of everyday living, after existence returns to ordinary.

