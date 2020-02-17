[pasco-county-libraries-implement-fine-free-policy]

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County libraries will no longer be imposing fines on overdue materials.

The new program started Monday and is aimed to remove fees that can represent a barrier to service for some customers.

Borrowed materials will still have the same return due dates, customers just won’t have to pay if they can’t bring them back on time.

There will be a “book amnesty” period through March 10, when all accumulated fines, whether they are large or small, associated with overdue materials will be forgiven once the item is returned.

During the 2019 fiscal year, libraries collected $67,288 in overdue fines but the administrative cost to manage and collect the fees was $386,345. The new program will allow libraries staff to devote more time to assisting customers, conducting outreach and presenting enrichment programs.

“Fines for overdue materials can act as an inequitable barrier to service, disproportionately affecting minors, students, and community members with limited financial resources,” said Libraries Program Manager Robert Harrison.

To learn more about the fine-free policy, click here.

LATEST STORIES: