Pasco County retracts coronavirus demise, blames knowledge mistake

TAMPA (WFLA) – A report that a person in Pasco County had died just after remaining infected with coronavirus is incorrect, in accordance to the Florida Section of Health in Pasco County.

The company despatched a statement by means of the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office environment Twitter account Friday evening to clarify that no Pasco affected person has died and that the blunder was the final result of a knowledge mistake.

“There was an mistake in info enter for the Florida Section of Wellbeing reporting technique in Pasco County which has been corrected. Presently there are no deaths associated to COVID-19 in Pasco County. We apologize for the mistake and will continue on to hold you educated.”

— Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) March 21, 2020

There are currently 95 conditions in the Tampa Bay location:

Hillsborough County: 32

Pinellas County: 22

Manatee County 10

Sarasota County: 8

Pasco County: 7

Hernando County: 4

Polk County: 9

Citrus County: 3

As of Friday night, the state is monitoring 1,049 folks.