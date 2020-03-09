Pasco County tells Port Richey woman to take care of buckled sidewalk herself

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Property owners never ordinarily take care of the sidewalks in entrance of their houses on their very own. Except if they live in Pasco County.

Tracey Livernois turned to Far better Connect with Behnken for support following she explained Pasco County refused to maintenance a buckling sidewalk in entrance of her household on Bramblewood Push in Port Richey. She explained she was stunned when the county mentioned it was her accountability to deal with it herself.

“I really do not even know the place to commence to correct a facet walk,” she explained.

Estimates from private corporations have been far more than $800, Livernois claimed. In addition, she was instructed to get a allow and site approach by means of the county, which amounted to more revenue.

She experienced a far better concept: Far better Get in touch with Behnken.

County officials informed Investigative Reporter Shannon Behnken that they don’t maintain sidewalks that weren’t created by the county.

Bramblewood is in the district of Commissioner Mike Wells. When arrived at by Better Connect with Behnken, he said he went out to see the sidewalk that similar evening.

“This is the worst I have at any time observed,” Wells explained, expressing considerations for ADA compliance.

He claimed county staff pointed to an ordinance from the 1970s.

“This is a coverage from the 70s,” Wells said. “I was 4 years old, I suggest let’s make this right. The base line is if we preserve the road, it only makes perception that we maintain the sidewalk much too.”

Wells says the sidewalk need to be repaired by county employees this week, and then he will adhere to up with fellow commissioners about clarifying the nearby ordinance so other property owners never run into the identical trouble.

Most recent Stories: