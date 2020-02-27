pasco-k-nine-deputy-recovering-soon-after-remaining-bit-by-drinking-water-moccasin-while-lookup-for-lacking-toddler

Person accused of dumping bucket of cow manure on sufferer at dairy farm in Crystal Springs



CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida person has been charged with a felony soon after deputies say he dumped a bucket of cow manure on a man or woman.

Pasco County deputies arrested 47-year-previous Jose Ramirez-Callejas on Wednesday evening at Spoto’s Dairy in the Crystal River space. According to an arrest report, Ramirez-Callejas is an employee at the dairy farm.