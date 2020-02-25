Pasco man wins $7M in ‘Cash4Life’ game

By
Nellie McDonald
-
pasco-man-wins-$7m-in-‘cash4life’-game

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Trinity man is millions of dollars richer after buying a lottery ticket worth $1,000 a day for life.

Ryan Doddridge, 40, the trustee of The Hummingbird 19 Revocable Trust Agreement, chose to take his winnings in one-time, lump-sum payment of $7,000,000.00.

Doddridge hit the jackpot on Jan. 27 with a CASH4LIFE ticket bought at the Publix, located at 5324 Little Road in New Port Richey. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for the sale.

CASH4LIFE gives players the chance to win $1,000 a day for life or $1,000 a week for life.

For more information on the game, visit www.flalottery.com.

LATEST STORIES:

Top Videos

HCSO Trailblazer: Cpl Melissa Moore makes history

Thumbnail for the video titled

2 pedestrians killed in collision with semi-truck in Mulberry

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tampa Mayor unveils second colorful ‘Crosswalks to Classroom’

Thumbnail for the video titled

Man dead after stabbing in St. Pete; 1 in custody

Thumbnail for the video titled

Police: St. Pete stabbing victim has life-threatening injuries

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tuesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled

20 dogs available for adoption in Tampa Bay following seizure from Louisana house of horrors

Thumbnail for the video titled

Louisiana dogs in custody at Humane Society of Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled

You’ve Got (no) Mail: how change of address fraud can easily steal your identity

Thumbnail for the video titled

Dog used in attack

Thumbnail for the video titled

Florida Congressmen call for more transparency on Cornoavirius

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss