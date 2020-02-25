pasco-man-wins-$7m-in-‘cash4life’-game

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Trinity man is millions of dollars richer after buying a lottery ticket worth $1,000 a day for life.
Ryan Doddridge, 40, the trustee of The Hummingbird 19 Revocable Trust Agreement, chose to take his winnings in one-time, lump-sum payment of $7,000,000.00.
Doddridge hit the jackpot on Jan. 27 with a CASH4LIFE ticket bought at the Publix, located at 5324 Little Road in New Port Richey. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for the sale.
CASH4LIFE gives players the chance to win $1,000 a day for life or $1,000 a week for life.
For more information on the game, visit www.flalottery.com.
