Pasco Sheriff’s Office adds therapy dog Charlie to new mental health crisis team

By
Nellie McDonald
-
pasco-sheriff’s-office-adds-therapy-dog-charlie-to-new-mental-health-crisis-team

Courtesy: PSO

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco Sheriff’s Office is working to combat the mental health crisis proactively, introducing Animal Assisted Therapy Dog Charlie to the team.

Charlie is part of the Pasco Sheriff’s Office Behavioral Intervention Team (BHIT) and aims to provide a “calming presence for those that may be experiencing a mental health crisis.”

Charlie will be paired with his handler, BHIT Detective Pedro Leos, and will assist Pasco County schools, veterans, those struggling with opioid abuse, and others across the mental health spectrum.

“Everybody can understand that there’s a crisis in mental health that’s going on that hasn’t been addressed,” Sheriff Chris Nocco said. “So what we’re trying to do is get a foothold in this situation and assist those in need.”

LATEST STORIES:

Top Videos

TPA ups cleaning procedures amid traveler with coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled

Hillsborough Co. woman tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled

Hillsborough County schools installing hand sanitizing stations due to Coronavirus threat

Thumbnail for the video titled

Dump truck crash causing delays on I-4 in Thonotosassa

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tuesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled

CDC confirms coronavirus cases in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled

Q&A: Tampa Bay doctors answer your questions on coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled

Coronavirus sparks concerns among Tampa Bay travelers

Thumbnail for the video titled

Travel insurance concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled

nursing homes and coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss