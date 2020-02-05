Pasir Gudang Umno’s youth rejects the talk of being involved in Syed Saddiq’s mob attack Malaysia

Pasir Gudang Umno youth leader Noor Azleen Ambrose emphasized that the detained Umno youth member was present at the event in his personal capacity and did not represent the party or its youth wing in any way on that day. – Picture from Facebook

JOHOR BARU, February 5 – Pasir Gudang Umno’s youth denied today that it was involved in the alleged aggression against the youth leader of the Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) party, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, on Friday evening.

Department head Noor Azleen Ambrose confirmed that a member of Pasir Gudang Umno’s youth committee was arrested by the police on February 1 over the suspected Fracas in Ulu Tiram.

“He was released the following day after he made his statement and worked with the police.

“However, the police found that he was not involved in those who provoked the minister,” said Noor Azleen.

Noor Azleen emphasized that the Umno youth member in question took part in the event in his personal capacity and did not represent the party or its youth wing in any way on that day.

“I have to make it clear that his presence at the time had nothing to do with Umno Youth,” he said when Malay Mail contacted him today.

Noor Azleen’s response came after allegations released yesterday by a news portal claiming that Pasir Gudang Umno Youth was involved in the aggression against Syed Saddiq.

Noor Azleen said he hoped his testimony would unmask the rumors, adding that the police could carry out their investigation thoroughly.

“We are consistently opposed to channel policies because Malaysia is a free country and everyone has the freedom to exercise all democratic rights as their citizens,” he said.

Syed Saddiq was reportedly molested by an aggressive mob last Friday when he and his parents attended a Bersatu youth event at a restaurant in Ulu Tiram.

The group, mostly dressed in black, surrounded the minister’s table before shouting and harassing the minister, and asked him to leave Johor.

The 27-year-old Muar MP was then forced to climb a fence to leave the venue to avoid the Fracas.

Since then, pictures of him climbing a steel fence have been distributed online, prompting his critics to call him a “coward.”

Syed Saddiq later claimed that the thugs were linked to Umno based on information from the police.