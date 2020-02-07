Pass on tradie among heroes who have pulled people from burning Adelaide

Neighbors used sledgehammers and crowbars to open the door of a burning house in Klemzig in Adelaide and to bring the residents to safety.

Dozens of residents and workers called emergency services when they saw a huge amount of smoke rising from the house on Hender Avenue shortly after 1 p.m.

Thomas Hocking, a temporary trader, was one of those who saw the flames and jumped into action.

Neighbors and passersby helped rescue a man from a burning house in Adelaide. (9Nachrichten)

“Someone yelled at me and said there was someone trapped, so I went to the car and got a crowbar and sledgehammer, ran to the front door and started smashing it,” said Mr. Hocking.

“I opened the screen door. Unfortunately I didn’t have enough air to open the other door, but someone else grabbed it and opened the door and saved the guy’s life.”

The resident – a man in his fifties – was passed out when he was pulled out of the house and badly burned.

The man was badly burned. (9Nachrichten)

He was brought to the Royal Adelaide Hospital in critical condition.

The house was destroyed with an estimated damage of $ 450,000.

Investigators of the cause of the fire have yet to determine what triggered the fire.