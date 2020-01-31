Passenger asked driver to slow down moments before deadly 100 mph crash on A13

An investigation has learned how a driver who died in an accident on the A13 was asked to slow down moments earlier by an upset friend who was a passenger in the car.

Dorin-Alexandru Buzoianu, a father of two, was traveling over 100 mph – which was double the speed limit – when he crashed near Dagenham.

In the early hours of July 1 of last year (2019), emergency services were called to Ripple Road to report a serious collision.

Mr. Buzoianu, 25, was confirmed dead on the scene by paramedics.

He was not wearing his seat belt properly and was thrown from the car he had purchased a few days earlier when he hit the reservation center.

Ionut Ionescu and Ionut Decu, childhood friends from his native Romania, were the two passengers in his car and were found at the scene with minor injuries.

The couple’s statements were read at Walthamstow Coroner’s Court on Wednesday January 30.

The court heard of Mr. Decu’s attempts to rescue his friend after he was thrown from the vehicle.

He said, “I saw smoke filling the vehicle so I reached and stopped the engine.

“I noticed that Dorin was no longer in the vehicle. I shouted and received no response.

“I saw Dorin lying next to the vehicle and tried to resuscitate him, but I got no response.”

Mr. Decu described Dorin driving “faster than the others” on the road, adding, “I had a strange feeling and put on my seat belt and asked him to slow down.”

The two passengers described in their statements how they remember being thrown into the car when it crashed.

Drinking whiskey before the crash

The three occupants had previously attended a barbecue organized by another friend, Razuan Brinza, on the evening of June 30.

The court learned how Dorin would have shared a bottle of whiskey with Mr. Brinza and another before returning to London around 3 a.m.

“We had done the same thing in the past and in my opinion, Dorin was not intoxicated,” said the statement from Mr. Brinza.

Toxicology tests by Dr. Rebecca Andrews at Imperial College London, however, revealed that Dorin exceeded the legal alcohol limit – with 104 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, compared to the legal limit of 80 mg.

There was also alcohol found in Dorin’s urine which, according to the coroner, was proof that he had been drinking for some time before the accident, as it had completely entered his system.

According to Mr. Decu, Dorin’s behavior was normal at the start of their trip but “changed immediately” as soon as he was on the A13.

Mr. Ionescu added: “Personally, I did not drink but during the evening, I noticed that Dorin had drunk alcohol.

“We both offered to drive but he refused because we were not insured.

“I didn’t think he was drunk. I was never afraid.

“We started on the ramp and he asked me if I was afraid because I was holding the handle but I was not.

“He accelerated very quickly and quickly went from first to third.

“I remember watching and seeing 100 mph – I was yelling at him and I realized he had lost control.”

The car has driven several times

Police and eyewitness reports also confirmed that Dorin was traveling at over 100 mph.

A member of the public told paramedic Andrew Edge that the car had been driven several times.

The crash report, written by PC Clive Austin, explained how the accident happened.

He said: “Giving excessive speed, the car crashed in the central reservation.

“He could not take control and the car hit a pole, it turned and it also probably drove.

“At one point, he (Dorin) was ejected because he was not properly restrained by a seat belt.

“He was fatally injured in the collision.”

A post mortem examination revealed a cause of death from multiple injuries.

The report found that Dorin had suffered a number of fractures, dislocations and lacerations as well as internal damage to several of his organs, including his heart and lungs.

Coroner Graeme Irvine said: “I think it is more likely than not that death was caused as a result of an accident.

“So I’m going to record accidental death as a conclusion.”

Closing the investigation, Mr. Irvine expressed his sympathy to the family of Dorin, who did not attend the hearing.

He added: “At such a young age, his family must have been completely in shock.

“I am truly sorry for their loss and confirm that they are on my mind.”

.