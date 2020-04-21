Passenger counts are low, but always include visitors

Visitors were again included in the count of trans-Pacific riders coming to Hawaii.

Hawaii Tourism Authority reported today 444 trans-Pacific passengers arrived Monday, including 111 visitors and 151 residents. The county also included 89 aircraft crew members, 55 transportation passengers who captured other flights and 38 new resident intentions for Oahu.

Hawaii residents were the largest category comprising 34% of the total. Visitors, who made up 25% of the traffic, included everyone with an out-of-state ID, who plans to leave Hawaii after a period of time. Residents are out-of-state ID holders, who say they plan to stay here. Intended resident categories may include military personnel, college students, those moving to Hawaii to live with their families, and the homeless.

Visitor counts have been greatly diminished since March 26, when Governor David Ige established a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for all trans-Pacific passenger passengers to cut travel demand and protect Hawaii’s resources due to COVID-19. It expanded its forty interisland flights on April 1.

At this time last year, more than 30,000 passengers arrived daily in Hawaii. In the 26 days since the forties began, some 3,313 visitors have arrived. This is an average of 127 passengers per day visitors.

Saturday was the most recent count of inland visitors available to the state Department of Economic Development & Tourism Business. Interisland riders on this day include 318 Hawaii residents and 54 out-of-state visitors. As many as 50 of these visitors went to Honolulu, while two went to Kona and two to Hilo.

Of the 319 residents traveling interisland, 161 went to Honolulu, 27 Kona, 43 Hilo, 39 Maui, 12 Molokai, 32 Lihue and 5 Lanai.

