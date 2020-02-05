Passenger dies on China Southern Airlines flight to Auckland

One passenger died on a flight to New Zealand from China.

The death occurred Monday on a China Southern Airlines flight to Auckland.

Health officials and police encountered flight CZ305 from Guangzhou when it arrived at Auckland Airport, a spokesman said.

“Unfortunately, the passenger died before arriving at Auckland Airport.”

Police said the sudden death was not linked to the caronavirus. Photo / Grant Bradley

Police confirmed that they had witnessed a report of a sudden death on the return flight, which was reported on Monday around 4:30 p.m.

“The death was thought to be due to a medical event and is not linked to the coronavirus,” said a spokesperson.

Death occurs amid increased travel restrictions aimed at preventing the deadly coronavirus from reaching our shores.

As of Monday, foreign travelers who transited through China were not allowed to enter New Zealand.

The virus has so far killed more than 460 people in China and infected thousands more worldwide.

China Southern Airlines was invited for comments.

.