Passenger wearing gas mask frightens people on American Airlines flight to Texas

GRAPEVINE, Texas – A man wearing a gas mask was escorted from a commercial flight on Thursday after panicking, according to a passenger on board.

“Flight 2212 just for info to Houston was delayed by an hour because you left this guy on the plane wearing a gas mask,” wrote Joseph D S on Twitter. “It then panicked people on the plane and we had to wait for him to be escorted.”

The man was wearing a dark coat and a sledge on top of the mask, which covered his entire face. It is not known why he was wearing it or whether he was charged with a crime.

Flight 2212 was scheduled to depart DFW International Airport just before 7 p.m. Thursday but took off 50 minutes late. He arrived at 9:07 p.m. at Houston Bush Intercontinental Airport.

American Airlines representatives responded to the initial tweet.

“Our team is aware of this and has worked with local authorities,” they wrote.

