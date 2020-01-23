Passenger who arrived at LAX tested due to concerns about lethal coronavirus

by: Jonathan Lloyd and Toni Guinyard of KNBC

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 / 7:42 AM PST / Updated: Jan 23, 2020 / 7:42 AM PST

(KNBC) – Sick passenger on flight from Mexico City that landed Wednesday night at Los Angeles International Airport has been rushed to hospital due to concerns over the deadly coronavirus, which has left hundreds sick people in China since its appearance last month.

A family member traveling on American Airlines flight 2546 from Mexico City had flu-like symptoms, an airport spokesperson said. The passenger, who was traveling with family members, will undergo a medical assessment, authorities said.

The flight landed at LAX at approximately 6:45 p.m. Wednesday and was greeted by firefighters and Los Angeles police.

It was not immediately clear when the results of the medical evaluation would be available. NBC4 contacted the Centers for Disease Control for a comment on the LAX case.

The virus that emerged in Wuhan, China in December killed 17 people.