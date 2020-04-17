Passengers accuse cruise line, alleging COVID-19 negligence

The former passengers sued Carnival’s own cruise line, accusing the company’s owners and crew of deliberately exposing them to the coronavirus. In one case, the decision to keep the passenger on board caused the customer’s death, according to a family lawyer.

The latest case filed this week involves Susan of Texas and Michael Dorty on board the February 21 Princess Cruise Line ship. According to court documents, Michael Dotty fell ill while on board. He later died of a complication of a coronavirus, and Susan had a disease called COVID-19, said Rusty Hardin, a Houston lawyer representing the couple.

“It’s shocking to me that the cruise line, which had just dropped passengers infected with the coronavirus, boarded a new group of passengers and mixed up with others who were exposed,” Hardin said in a statement in February. -On a Japanese cruise ship mentioning the occurrence of -19. “The princess noticed the danger. Doretys didn’t.”

Missouri couple Debra and Michael Dalton are also suing the Princess Cruise Line. They claimed that the crew of the ship knew about the outbreak, but they were not enough to protect them from exposure during their trip to Hawaii. According to court documents, passengers were “just asked to fill out a paper to make sure they weren’t ill” when boarding the ship.

“Despite the knowledge and experience of disease outbreaks in the Diamond Princess just three weeks before the February 21 cruise, Princess Cruises recommends a suitable screening protocol to minimize the risk of exposure to the disease.” Did not have that passenger and crew. ”

Carnival, which owns the Princess and Costa cruise lines, did not return CBS MoneyWatch’s request for comment.

Cruise ship carrying passengers at Coronavirus dock in Florida

Lawsuits are piled up as the cruise industry suffers from the business impact of coronavirus pandemics. US Department of State advised Americans not to board cruise ships. According to corporate financial reports, fewer US cruise ships have cost nearly $ 150 million since January.

Cruise Line was also technically not a U.S. company, so it was excluded from nearly $ 2 trillion in federal stimulus. For example, Carnival is based in Panama.

Still, passengers may struggle to win the lawsuit, said Morningstar analyst Jaime Katz. This is because Cruise Lines sign a contract that frees passengers from certain liability, including death, prior to boarding.

Jeremy Arrow, San Diego’s attorney representing James and Kelea Nevis, a couple in Arizona in a lawsuit against Costa Cruises, a subsidiary of Carnival Corp, usually ignores these clauses. Ship dock at the US port.

“They’d keep them in their contracts and probably discourage people from sue, but they’re not endorsed,” Rowe said.

The Nevis lawsuit alleges that the crew knew that the passengers had coronavirus symptoms, but did not advise others to quarantine them in their rooms. James and Kelea Nevis test positive for COVID-19 after docking on February 29 and are currently recovering at home, Rowe said.

After docking, the Nevis-equipped ship ran another 20-day cruise The lawsuit alleges, along with some of the same passengers on the previous voyage. Lowe called the decision “a systematic failure to protect passengers and the general public.”

“At what point are liners trying to understand that they have to put in place protocols,” he said. “That is, they are common carriers, but they are actually mid-air cities.”

