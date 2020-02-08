Passengers caught on a Hong Kong cruise fear exposure to the corona virus

HONG KONG – Passengers on a cruise ship that is being quarantined in Hong Kong are beginning to worry that lax controls on the boat and lack of information could expose them to the deadly corona virus.

“We are in quarantine, but everyone is still walking around,” said 28-year-old Edgar Chan with WhatsApp. The software engineer, his sister, and their parents have been quarantined on the World Dream ship since February 5 after returning to Taiwan from a planned four-day cruise. There is little information about what to expect or how to protect yourself, he said. “I’m worried about that. We don’t know much about what’s going to happen. “

The passengers of the ship floating in front of Hong Kong spent their time playing mahjong games, buffets and deck exercises. This is in contrast to more aggressive controls for a boat in a similar situation in Japan, in the health authorities and Carnival Corp. Thousands of passengers aboard the Diamond Princess before Yokohama have imposed strict isolation.

The Hong Kong authorities are investigating more than 1,800 passengers and the same number of crew on the Dream Cruises ship. On Saturday afternoon, 35 employees and nine passengers showed symptoms of fever or respiratory infections, although all test results were negative. The tests will be completed by next Tuesday and will all be on board the cruise, according to the Hong Kong health authorities.

The ship was quarantined after mainland Chinese passengers boarding from January 19-24 were tested for coronavirus. The number of cases has increased from three to eight. The infected left the ship for treatment. The ship operator said on Friday that he was contacting 206 passengers who got off in Hong Kong on January 24 and were exposed to those who tested positive. No cases of coronavirus have yet been found in the people on board.

Dream Cruises, a Genting Cruise Lines brand, said it extends meal times “to redirect traffic and control crowds” and makes it easier for passengers to stay in their rooms by offering free in-room dining, more movies, and more offer services. The company announced earlier this week that it would conduct a temperature check of all guests and crew on board, as well as improved disinfection protocols.

From Hong Kong to Yokohama to New Jersey, authorities are struggling to deal with thousands of cruise passengers who may have been exposed to the deadly virus. Denial of cruise ship entry into ports and quarantines is the latest intensified effort by governments to protect their citizens as the coronavirus continues to spread. The number of infections rises to over 35,000 and the number of deaths to 724.

If passengers who may be exposed to the respiratory virus are prevented from getting out, they are protected on land. This has required cruise companies and health authorities to deal with thousands of passengers who may have been exposed to the virus.

In New Jersey, more than two dozen passengers were transported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. on Friday. checked for corona virus and taken four to a nearby hospital – the first such incident in a U.S. port and the last to stir up the tourism industry.

Royal Caribbean also announced on Friday that people traveling with a passport in Hong Kong, Macau or China will be banned regardless of their place of residence.

Some Hong Kong residents aboard World Dream have contacted local legislator Helena Wong. They are concerned about the lack of information, the expiry of drug prescriptions, and whether infected passengers could inadvertently expose others to people as there are no restrictions on movement on the boat. The Democratic Party, to which Wong belongs, has set up two hotlines for Hong Kong residents who are stuck on one of the quarantine ships to ask for help.

“You get very little information from the cruise line or the government,” said Wong of the Hong Kong quarantined liner. “Leaving them on the cruise but not isolating them is unacceptable. If they are lucky, they may not have reported cases. If they are not lucky, it can be very disastrous if everyone is in close contact and gets around . “

Despite stricter controls, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases among the 3,700 passengers on board a cruise ship in Yokohama has increased. According to Takamasa Kojima, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Affairs, the number of people infected on Saturday rose from 61 the previous day to 64. The ship is isolated in the port and is the largest infection center outside of China.

Japan has banned a separate cruise ship – the Westerdam – from mooring in the country. The virus was suspected of being on board. The operator, Carnivals Holland America, said there were no known cases on board the Westerdam and the ship was not in quarantine.

Daniel Lam, who is on board the World Dream with his girlfriend and her parents, is among the passengers affected. He thinks the boat is too full and passengers gather in public places to eat from the buffet.

“What worries me most is that we have to read the news to know what’s going on on the boat,” said 26-year-old Lam. “Nobody told us that the ship was carrying coronavirus patients. Nobody told us that the crew who served us are the same crew on the trip with these patients. And now nobody tells us what to expect next. “

The Hong Kong Ministry of Health said on Friday that all breath samples previously taken by crew members and passengers were negative. Inspections on the ship are still ongoing, it said. It was reported that a crew member developed breathing difficulties on Friday afternoon. This person’s results are pending.

Chan said he had noticed that the crew at World Dream had been disinfecting and cleaning floors and wiping surfaces more frequently in the past few days. Nevertheless, he takes no risk. He and his family mostly stuck to their two rooms, except for meals in the dining room and the occasional rush on deck to get some fresh air – with masks.

But the passengers on board mixed up on deck for exercises and walks. The mahjong tables were full on Friday morning, but appeared to be closed in the evening while the sports field was open in the afternoon. Other activities like climbing and the pool are closed, Chan said.

Chan said he had a sore throat and reported it on a health questionnaire that was given by the Hong Kong health authorities. He was wiped off but didn’t get the results back. He said he was not too concerned and had dialed in for video conferencing and other work meetings in the past few days.

“I won’t be surprised when it is announced that we will be quarantined for 14 days,” Chan said. “I wish the government made its decision earlier. Then we will know what to expect. “

