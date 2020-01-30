Passengers concerned about lack of screening for Coronavirus at Logan Airport

Passengers landing on Thursday from China at Logan International Airport reported that they had not been screened for disease.

“Based on my own experience, no impressions,” said passenger Lucas Yao.

“I don’t remember any impressions,” added passenger Fan Wu who went to China for the holidays and returned earlier for fear that his flight would stop.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=muQr5prkOIo [/ embed]

According to the CDC, Boston is part of an existing system of quarantine stations where travelers can be quarantined for diseases, including the corona virus.

Some who arrived at Terminal E said they felt safe at the airport in Shanghai because China has improved screening and protection for employees and passengers.

“In China we had our temperature measured on the highway and at the airport, so I think that’s safe,” said another passenger Chi who refused to say her last name.

The CDC still has to announce when the screening process will start in Boston.