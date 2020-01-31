Passengers confused by health agency messages

A Tigerair flight from Melbourne landed on the Gold Coast on Monday evening.

I am a 9News reporter and one of the more than 150 people who shared the flight with the infected passengers.

I received the message yesterday when I was reporting a story that has nothing to do with Nines Gold Coast news.

I immediately called Queensland Heath.

I had interviewed people all week and needed to know if I should be in touch with others.

I was told to quit work immediately as I was at risk of contracting the virus and had to isolate myself.

Queensland Health couldn’t tell me where the infected passengers were sitting or how long I should isolate myself.

After calling again hours later, the message had changed.

The department still couldn’t clarify the seat numbers, but said now that I was at low risk of developing coronavirus and that I should do my business as usual.

The news from Queensland Heath was unclear, was constantly changing, and there was a lack of detail.

I have been informed that work is underway to get in touch with all passengers even though I have not received a call from the health authorities.

In fact, I did not receive an email from the airline until around 7:30 p.m. yesterday.

I am a fit and healthy person and do not feel uncomfortable.

But I can’t help but be concerned that yesterday I had no trouble approaching myself.

I was lucky enough to go through the story yesterday so I knew I should call Queensland Heath but I think these travelers should be notified earlier.