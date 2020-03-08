Passengers held on Air Canada flight in Kamloops due to sick passenger

Cleaners can be seen preparing to board Air Canada flight AC8425 in Kamloops, B.C. on March 8, 2020, after a passenger reported falling ill during the flight.

No chances were being taken with an Air Canada flight arriving in Kamloops on Sunday afternoon, after a passenger fell ill part way through the journey.

While the passenger’s symptoms reportedly did not match those of COVID-19, health officials were brought on board as a precaution.

Flight AC8425 departed Calgary Sunday afternoon and landed in Kamloops around 12:30 p.m. Passengers were held on board while officials checked over the patient, whose condition remains unconfirmed at this time.

According to a traveller who was on board the plane, flight attendants were seen speaking with a passenger seated mid-cabin throughout the flight. The passenger apparently reported nausea, vomiting and had been feeling ill for a few days.

“Upon landing, the captain announced that a passenger reported being sick and that out of an abundance of caution, they would hold everyone on board until medics arrived and could check the passenger,” said the traveller, who spoke to Postmedia after landing but who asked not to be identified using his full name.

“An ambulance arrived with a paramedic supervisor and the airport fire crew and two medics were in Hazmat suits.”

The traveller told Postmedia that after a few minutes, passengers seated in the first half of the plane were permitted to leave, followed shortly after by those seated in the second half of the plane.

“Apparently symptoms did not match COVID-19 but they were taking precautions. Everyone had to stay put for about 25 minutes,” he said.

“We are all free and clear of the plane now and waiting for luggage. Medics and fire have left.”

No updates were shared with the other passengers after landing, though cleaners could be seen boarding the plane and the luggage compartment was not opened until about an hour after landing.

The traveller who spoke with Postmedia said he felt the flight crew and health officials handled the situation “extremely well.”

“All in all, it was very well handled but a few passengers were becoming aggravated and verbal and quite unreasonable but the flight attendants handled it extremely well and were very professional,” he said.

Messages left with the Kamloops Airport administration and Air Canada have not yet been returned. No updates were available on the condition of the sick passenger.

