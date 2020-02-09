Passengers leave the Hong Kong cruise ship after the coronavirus quarantine has been lifted

Passengers began to step out of the World Dream cruise ship on Sunday after the Hong Kong authorities had lifted a quarantine, saying that all crew members had been released into tests for the new corona virus.

The ship and 1,800 passengers had been quarantined since it docked on Wednesday after eight Chinese passengers on the mainland were diagnosed with the new strain of the virus last month.

Port officials on Sunday said that tests on all 1,800 crew members were completed earlier than planned and were negative.

They said that some passengers with symptoms tested negative, but it was not necessary to test them all because they had no contact with the infected Chinese passengers.

There are 26 virus cases in Hong Kong, which has closed almost all border checkpoints with the Chinese mainland and has imposed a quarantine on all arrivals from the mainland in an attempt to prevent the virus from spreading.

China has increased the death toll from the coronavirus epidemic on Sunday to 811, thus reducing the number of people killed worldwide by the SARS epidemic in 2002/2003, while millions of people are preparing for work after a longer pause in the Lunar New Year . The total of 37,198 confirmed cases vastly exceeds the 8,098 made sick by SARS.

A passenger from the World Dream cruise ship, docked at the Kai Tak cruise terminal, shakes hands with staff as she leaves the ship on Sunday after being quarantined for the Hong Kong corona virus. Several passengers from mainland China during a previous World Dream cruise were found to have the new corona virus on their return home. (Vincent Yu / The Associated Press)

Authorities have instructed companies to spend up to 10 extra days on vacations that should have expired at the end of January, when the rising number of dead and infected people left the country.

Many of China’s mostly teeming cities have almost become ghost towns in the last two weeks when the rulers of the Communist Party ordered virtual closures, canceled flights, closed factories and closed schools.

The sight of an economy that is considered to be such a low-landed world has taken its toll on the international financial markets, when stocks fell and investors switched to safe havens such as gold, bonds and the Japanese yen.

Even on Monday local time, a large number of workplaces and schools remain closed and many employees work from home.

Among the latest deaths, 81 were in Hubei province, where the virus has infected the majority of people by far. New deaths in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei, saw a rare decline.

The virus has spread to 27 countries and regions, where more than 330 people are infected. Two deaths have been reported outside of mainland China – in Hong Kong and the Philippines. Both victims were Chinese subjects.

Canada has flown over 200 Canadians from Wuhan and they have been quarantined at an air force base in Trenton, Ont. More are expected to arrive from Hubei next week to begin the 14-day quarantine.

Of the 213 returning Canadians and their relatives, there have been no symptoms of the virus, the Canadian government said Saturday, one day after their arrival.

More than 360 cases have been confirmed outside of China.

Seven cases have been confirmed in Canada – three in Ontario and four in British Columbia, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

More cases on board the 2nd ship

Six more cases were reported in Japan among 3,700 passengers and crew aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, quarantined since Tuesday in Yokohama, after several people on board, including seven Canadians, tested positive for the virus. That quarantine is scheduled for February 19. 69 cases have been identified from Sunday.

Vietnam has reported its 14th case. The health ministry said she is a 55-year-old woman in Vinh Phuc province, northwest of Hanoi, where six previous patients were infected. Malaysia has reported its 17th case.

A fourth person in England tested positive for the virus after contracting the disease from a previously confirmed British patient in France, the Chief Medical Officer of England said Sunday.

The Chinese Ministry of Finance said on Sunday that from Saturday afternoon all levels of government had allocated 71.85 billion yuan ($ 10.26 billion US) to fight the corona virus.

The ministry will use the funds to ensure that citizens can afford a diagnosis and treatment, it said in a statement on its website. The money will also be used to ensure that the efforts of each region to combat the virus are not hampered by financial constraints, it added.