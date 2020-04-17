‘Passing the buck’: Cuomo, Trump trades burrs for coronavirus tests

Governors of Michigan, Florida and other states outlined Friday’s attempts to reopen their economies, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled guidelines for a gradual lift of restrictions to stop the pandemic. coronavirus. The New York governor, however, said it was essential to speed up the tests before any discussion about the reopening of the economy could occur.

Republican Trump, seeking a second term in the November 3 elections against alleged Democratic candidate Joe Biden, unveiled new three-phase staggered guidelines for the United States on Thursday that intended to revive the economy.

Democrats like Biden and the president of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi criticized Trump’s plan.

The guide “does nothing to compensate for the president’s inability to listen to scientists and to produce and distribute national rapid tests,” said Pelosi.

Radical home residence orders in 42 U.S. states to combat the new coronavirus have shut down business, halted lives and decimated the economy, and some protesters have started to go out on the street to urge governors to rethink restrictions.

With the governors’ burden, some believe that Trump is trying to give himself political coverage if something fails. It downplayed the severity of the threat posed by the coronavirus in the first weeks of the epidemic.

As far as states to test, Trump says

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday that he needed federal help to speed up testing for the coronavirus novel and reopen its economy, and criticized the White House, accusing Trump of putting aside a global testing strategy. because it was too difficult.

“Is there any funding so I can do these things you want us to do? No,” Cuomo said in a daily briefing. “That’s passing the dollar without passing the dollars.”

Trump launched himself to Cuomo in a series of tweets.

“States must intensify their TRIALS!” He said.

Recommended by tweet reporters, the governor replied: “If he’s sitting at home watching TV, maybe he should get up and go to work.”

WATCH | Three stages for U.S. federal reopening guidelines:

United States President Donald Trump announced federal guidelines Thursday for some states described as “in good shape” to begin easing shutdown measures and reopening economies. 04:46

Trump’s plan is a set of recommendations for state governors, some of whom Trump encountered during the coronavirus crisis as many have described a strenuous process of attempting to obtain necessary medical supplies from private suppliers without an operation. of command and control from the federal government.

The United States has reported more coronavirus infections than any other country, with over 679,000 cases and at least 34,000 deaths. Infections and victims have spread unevenly across the country, with more densely populated places like New York and New Jersey suffering the most.

New York across the state reported 630 new deaths in the past 24-hour period, Cuomo said Friday.

New York and six other northeastern states that formed a joint task force due to their close trade and transportation ties on Thursday extended the coronavirus home stay orders to 15 May.

Also on Friday, the mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, canceled the events allowed in the city until May, extending the cancellation by a month. He said the June events are under review and that the city must set up a “high bar” to restart large group events.

Michigan hopes the numbers are leveling out

Michigan, a state that Trump narrowly won in 2016, faced one of the fastest growing infection rates, but residents insisted on reopening the state’s economy, some even taking to the streets to protest.

“I hope we will take some steps forward from May 1 and if we proceed, if that goes well and continue to see progress, we will then go into a second phase,” said Democratic government Gretchen Whitmer on Friday, referring to the continued decrease in hospitalizations since virus.

As of Thursday, Michigan had more than 29,000 COVID-19 cases and nearly 2,100 deaths, although Whitmer claimed that the number of new cases showed signs of leveling out.

WATCH | Will Trump’s attempts to deflect blame pay off?

Tensions with China appear to intensify in this United States election year, as President Donald Trump suggests that hitting Beijing will be a central theme of the campaign. 04:50

Michigan joined Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky in a partnership announced Thursday to work together to restart economies in their states. Ohio Republican Governor Mike DeWine said his state also hopes to start reopening on May 1.

“Release the brakes”

In Florida, one of the last major states to close, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis spoke of the reopening but did not indicate a timeline for the revocation of residence orders.

“You won’t have big gatherings out there. You just have to do it in a way that will have low risk,” he said during a briefing.

DeSantis said it is up to local officials to open parks and beaches. The city of Jacksonville, Florida will allow the reopening of beaches and parks with some restrictions, the mayor of the city said on Twitter.

Republican Governor of Mississippi, Tate Reeves, said he would extend a stay order that is due to expire Monday by one week, easing some restrictions early next week.

Bothell Deputy Chief Firefighter Butch Noble holds a sign for health workers on Thursday in Kirkland, Washington state, as first responders gather to applaud during a shift change at Evergreen Health Medical Center, which has seen the first death of COVID-19 in the United States (Lindsey Wasson / Reuters)

Beaches and lakes can reopen on Monday for fishing and relaxation, while non-essential activities can sell products for drive-through pickup or delivery, he said.

“We are releasing the brakes for” non-essential “activities,” said Reeves. “I wanted to announce that today we can loosen and reopen everyone, but we can’t. We are still in the eye of the hurricane.”

Trump reported several infection rates across the country in the White House on Thursday.

“You’ve been very different. If you look at Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, it’s very different from New York, very different from New Jersey,” he said.

Rural Montana reported 415 cases and seven deaths, and 296 cases in Wyoming and 2 deaths, while New York state has 14,776 victims, almost half of the national total.

But health officials have warned that confirmed cases can be a misleading number depending on the availability of tests, while it is also a delayed indicator of actual transmission in a community.

Extraordinary measures to control the new coronavirus outbreak have hit the U.S. economy, as 22 million Americans have been seeking unemployment benefits in the past month, almost wiping out all job earnings since the Great Recession.