Passion Sky from Holiday Mathis – Boston Herald

hhd@get.creators.com (Holiday Mathis)

The playful Leo moon is set on fire by the passionate Sagittarian sun. Good feelings touch us, and we follow it by singing for the radio, jumping for joy with the good news, or hugging it because connection heals. The not so good feelings also come up strongly. These skies prefer all efforts to learn emotional control.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19). You have a good sense of direction today and not just in a geographical context. You will indicate where you want to be social, emotional and indirect, and you will find a way to get there.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20). Photography is an inherently dramatic medium. Each photo tells a story and often it says even more about the maker of the photo than the subject. It is a day to think three times before you take and share photos.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21). Stay away from saying or believing the hyperbole today. Glistening generalities may sound impressive, but in the end they no longer have meaning and are unlikely to have a lasting influence.

CANCER (June 22 – July 22). Trying something new together will reduce the need for competition and increase the pleasure of the experience. When you do something for the first time, you can awaken the senses.

LEO (July 23 to August 22). With trusted people, and in a safe environment, you focus your action in the spirit of kinship on the benefit of others. Advanced points on the spiritual scale come into action for strangers in unknown parts.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22). The beautiful landscape calls you. It is wise to enjoy it with your whole being before reaching for your camera. The lens of your soul can capture so much more.

LIBRA (September 23 to October 23). Although time should be the most logical today, it somehow transcends mathematics with strange dynamics, such as small endless moments or masses of events occurring within a minute.

SCORPIO (October 24 to Nov. 21). Help comes from everywhere – strangers, employees, employers, friends and others. It’s not because you look like you need help; it’s because you do something cool.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21). The character of Shakespeare, Polonius, suggested that if you are true to yourself, then you cannot be false to any man. But what about self-deception? They cause meaningless problems and must be avoided today.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19). If someone in your group questions any movement, this is an annoying blessing. The critics keep you sharp, strong and modest – a winning combination.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18). One could argue that people cannot fully be themselves without other people around them to reflect back who they are, to give them the support of roots and ambition of branches.

FISHING (February 19 – March 20). There are calls that you hear but don’t know how to answer. Those are the ones that need to be sorted out now, because the most fun will be with people who think differently in places you still need to explore.

TODAY BIRTHDAY (December 16). In the first few weeks of your solar year, something happens that would happen at the right time, for the right reason and with the right people. You will say and do why you feel free and wonder why it took you so long. A purchase will be a game changer and five months later you will receive a lump sum to save. Gemini and Virgo love you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 33, 12, 49 and 1.

ASTROLOGICAL QUESTION: “I have been trying to make it as an entertainer for several years with varying success. After a long dry period I decided to go back to school and study biology. I now have a job in a laboratory and I love what “I do. Suddenly I am called to film a television pilot. What should I do? I thought my acting days were over!”

What a great problem to have. Energetically you went further, but your other love (the love for entertainment) you want back. If your two career choices were a dating problem, what would you do? Can you casually date two different people to see where things lead? This can go against your sober Taurus nature. And since you also have moon and Jupiter in Taurus, you prefer the safe feeling of knowing where you stand. But Venus in Aries indicates that you are willing to take risks when the time is right. And that time is now. If you have to take leave at your current job to film the pilot, chances are that you will be able to return to the same job without regret without harming.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Theo James has just finished filming “Archive”, a science-fiction film about artificial intelligence set in the year 2038. Sagittarius actors easily adapt to the rules, styles and challenges of creating new worlds such as James in the “Divergent” franchise. James is a polymath with the cosmic endowment of a well-balanced birth chart with planets in every element, and an artistic and harmonious Libra moon.

Write Holiday Mathis on HolidayMathis.com.

COPYRIGHT 2019 CREATORS.COM

Last updated: Wednesday, Nov 20, 2019 9:17:37 PM08