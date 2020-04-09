‘Passionate and tireless advocate for children’s rights’ Norah Gibbons passes away

The Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan is major tributes to children’s legal rights campaigner Norah Gibbons who has handed absent.

Mrs Gibbons was a social employee and went on to grow to be Director of Advocacy at Barnardos.

She was a member of the Fee to Inquire into Kid Abuse and was the initially chair of Tusla.

Minister Flanagan claimed she was an extraordinary woman who leaves driving a huge legacy.

The Minister reported: “I was deeply saddened to discover of the untimely dying of Norah Gibbons.

“Norah was an extraordinary lady who introduced her innate judgment, frequent perception and humanity to everything she did.

“Through her final illness, Norah ongoing to work to enable other individuals, by means of her leadership of the impartial review on familicide and domestic murder.”

He recognised that her perseverance to complete this get the job done “was common of her resolute feeling of intent”.

Minister Flanagan reported: “All as a result of her everyday living, she was a passionate and tireless advocate for small children and many others in vulnerable scenarios. Initial as a social employee and in afterwards roles which includes Director of Advocacy at Barnardos, she devoted her profession to bettering the lives of some others.

She made a main contribution in her function as a member of the Commission to Inquire into Child Abuse and other bodies addressing the horror of historic kid abuse, each in this Condition and in Northern Eire.

“She chaired the Roscommon Little one Abuse Inquiry, co-chaired the Impartial Baby Dying Evaluation and from 2014 to 2018 she served as the to start with Chair of Tusla.

“I increase my deepest sympathy to her husband Sean, son Miles and daughter Maireas, her wider household circle as properly as her colleagues and several close friends.”