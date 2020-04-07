Passport is powerful because of coronavirus: Canada is down in the strongest passports

Just a few months ago, the world was enjoying more freedom than any other time in history.

The weather has been steadily rising for decades. The Henley Passport Index, which measures the world’s largest passport, announced in January that Japan is approaching its 2020 level, with its citizens traveling to information across 191 destinations. without the need for a passport in advance.

Globally, citizens with immigration or visa-free travel up to 107 destinations on average – almost double the number of 58 spaces that were open to the average traveler at the start introduced in 2006.

But today, with 93% of the world’s population living in countries where coronavirus infection is common, the field is at some level temporary.

Having lost the freedom of movement we once agreed, what long and short-term impact on the power of a passport in 2020 and beyond?

CNN Travel spoke exclusively with Christian Kälin, founder of the Henley Passport Index, which is sometimes referred to as “The Passport King.”

Asia in the opposite direction

“It’s a very easy measure,” K sayslin of the measure, which is based on data provided by the International Air Transport Authority (IATA) and includes 199 passports and 227 destinations. “It is a broad overview of regional relations and measures the openness of nations.”

Japan held its position at the top of the board as we entered the second quarter of 2020, Singapore in second place, and Germany and South Korea tied for third.

Luxembourg and Spain joined Italy and Finland in fourth place, while Austria emerged with Denmark in fifth. Details are updated in real-time throughout the year, and when the visa change policy arrives.

However, unreasonable circumstances of the new virus have spread, in some cases, putting a transit power on its head.

“Look at Spain, or any country that has a shutdown. First, as a Spanish national you have one of the best passports in the world about free travel,” explains Kälin. “Now, if you’re still a Samaritan national – always a bad passport for traveling abroad – you can go out to the airport and take a flight, if you see one, and leave Spain. “

Health

It is Kalin’s view that the spread of the virus will not affect the longevity of the passport, and that the items will be repurposed or decreased.

However, “if you look at the current state of emergency, the impact on health – health care, emergency care, access to protection. block health and health services – suddenly that has been passed. So far right. “

While the policy is often taken up by “questions of the economic and geographical nature of the country,” it would be appealing, says Kalin, to envision future economic security. the first will be even more significant when it comes to visa exemptions.

Kalin says it is worth noting that the passport brochure is profitable but the material is in comparison to the geopolitical clout For example the United States is more attractive than trade and More destinations than North Korea, for example, but the measure provides visa-free passports to all under equal conditions.

He said that the National Quality Index, which he also developed, “is more visible” with “explanatory standards” that include GDP, human development, internal peace and rights. settlement.

Performance is relative

Japan is at No. 1 in the Passport Index and the United States at No.7, but the National Quality Index places it at No. 26 and No. 25 parts.

“Japan is a great country, but you can only stay in Japan,” explains Kalin. “With a U.S. passport you can only stay in the United States. You still need a permit in Canada.”

Compare that with the good decisions enjoyed by citizens in the European Union, or the 15 countries that make up the Caribbean Community.

Regarding the issue of Brexit to England, “there won’t be much change” on the Passport, says Kalin, “because you will still be traveling to Spain.

“But on the Good Documents of All Nations, England may be in decline. Now you cannot be in Spain (if you hold an English passport), you need the form. authorize. “

‘Beyond our control’

Ireland is just one place above the U.K. of the Passport Index, at No. 6. However, a record 900,000 Irish passports were reported in 2019, due to an increase in demand from British residents since Brexit. vote 2016.

The increase can be attributed to the desire for greater autonomy by becoming an EU citizen. “In terms of a powerful passport, Ireland remains the same as the U.K., but in terms of the advantages of having a passport, Ireland is suddenly better,” explains Kalin.

Kalin said in an article published today, “The past few weeks have made it appear that travel freedom is dependent on something that can sometimes get beyond our means. control.

“As public health and safety concerns are more important now than ever, this is an opportunity to think about freedom of movement and citizenship.” what a test for those of us who were perhaps they were allowed in the past. “

The best passports that will be held in 2020 are:

1. Japan (191 sites)

2. Singapore (190)

3. South Korea, Germany (189)

4. Italy, Finland, Spain, Luxembourg (188).

5. Denmark, Austria (187)

6. Sweden, France, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal (186)

United States, United Kingdom, Belgium, Norway, Switzerland (185)

8. Czech Republic, Greece, Malta, New Zealand (184)

9. Canada, Australia (183).

10. Hungary (182)

Another instrument

Henley & Partners is one of a number of brands that have been created by financial institutions to collect international passports based on the access they provide to their citizens.

The Arton Capital Passport Index will be used to determine the passports of 193 U.S. nationals and six territories – ROC Taiwan, Macau (SAR China), Hong Kong (SAR China), Kosovo, Palestinian Territory and the Vatican. A piece of land linked to another country is not included.

Its 2020 mark puts the UAE at the top with a “visa-free” rate of 178, followed by Germany, Finland, Luxembourg and Spain with 171.

