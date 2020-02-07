WASHINGTON – Tendai Mtawarira, who helped South Africa to take the world title in 2019, and two former All Blacks from New Zealand are launching new stars competing on Saturday for the third season in Major League Rugby.

Mtawarira, a 34-year-old Loosehead prop, better known as “The Beast,” joined Old Glory DC, one of three expansion teams that is adding 12 clubs to the North American rugby union circuit.

“I really want to thank the entire Old Glory organization for making this possible,” said Mtawarira.

“I can’t wait to make an impression on and off the pitch and help Old Glory become the best team in this league.”

Ma’a Nonu, a 37-year-old center that helped New Zealand conquer the World Cup crowns in 2011 and 2015, has joined the San Diego Legion.

“Ma’a is a great asset to us,” said legion coach Rob Hoadley.

“There is no denying that he will have a huge impact on MLR this season.” He is a world class player who has proven to be one of the game’s greatest players. “

Rene Ranger, a 33-year-old center that performed six times for the All Blacks from 2010 to 2013, will play for the Colorado Raptors.

French center Mathieu Bastareaud, who joined Rugby United New York last June, has increased his talent significantly as Old Glory from Washington, Rugby ATL (Atlanta) and the New England Freejacks have been added to the lineup.

34-year-old engraver Kensuke Hatakeyama will appear in the Freejacks, and his 78 appearances in Japan included the 2011 and 2015 World Championships, in which he started in the surprise of the Brave Blossoms in South Africa.

The 2020 campaign begins on Saturday with Colorado in Houston and New Orleans, where Old Glory is guest of Mtawarira’s debut.

“I’m not only excited about what Tendai brings to the field, but also what he brings to the environment,” said Old Glory coach Andrew Douglas.

“Having a man who has played 117 friendly matches and yet works so hard and is humble can only be an advantage for us.

“The signing brings the league to another level.”

Two-time defending champion Seattle will face San Diego on Sunday.