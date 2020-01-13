Pastor Maceo Woods death: pastor South Side Chicago, important figure in gospel music, was 87

Loading...

When Pastor Maceo Woods’ church was full of music, it felt like heaven.

He played the soul-stirring music in the Chicago church that he founded, Christian Tabernacle, with his mighty Hammond B3 organ. He made it whisper and he made it thunder.

He sang and served as choir leader, preaching all the time. He also composed gospel standards, recorded popular albums, organized radio and TV programs and helped organize the Gospel Music Festival in Chicago and another event he founded, Gospel Supreme, which has been around for nearly 60 years.

Pastor Woods, who was in poor health, died Saturday at 87 in his South Side home, according to Pastor Mack Mason of Christian Tabernacle, at 47th and Prairie.

His breakthrough came in the mid-1950s with his recording of “Amazing Grace” on Vee-Jay Records, where he became in-house organist.

“‘Amazing Grace’ later became the best-selling gospel instrumental of all time and reportedly sold 200,000 copies in the first year of release,” said Robert M. Marovich, founder of the Journal of Gospel Music and author of “A City Called Heaven : Chicago and the Birth of Gospel Music. ”

‘Amazing Grace’ continues to sell, just like other classics from his choir, such as ‘Jesus Can Work it Out’ and ‘Hello Sunshine’.

“His music has no expiration date,” said WVON radio presenter Pam Morris-Walton.

Pastor Woods shared friendships and concert stages with legends who made Chicago a center of the gospel, including the Barrett Sisters, the Caravans, the Rev. James Cleveland, the Staple Singers and Mahalia Jackson. He appeared in the Apollo Theater and Madison Square Garden.

In the early 1960s, Pastor Woods invited the Rev. C.L. Franklin went to Chicago for a gospel program, and the Detroit minister brought his daughter – Aretha Franklin.

“Aretha was then a young girl and she sang” Amazing Grace, “said Archbishop Lucius Hall, founder and pastor of the First Church of Love and Faith, 2140 W. 79th St.

Keyboard player Billy Preston, who played with the Rolling Stones and the Beatles, “would often come to Chicago to participate in his concerts,” Mason said.

Musician and producer Brian Eno was once asked to list his 13 favorite albums. He included “The Dynamic Reverend Maceo Woods and the Christian Tabernacle Choir in Concert.”

“Rev. Maceo Woods was really the way I discovered gospel music,” Eno said in an interview in 2016 with the British music website thequietus.com.

Pastor Woods also set up a radio program that was an inspiring beacon for night shifts, taxi drivers and students, “Midnight Gospel,” which started at WNIB and then went to WCFL, Mason said. He appeared on Saturday night “Good News Hour” and WLS-TV’s Sunday “Jubilee Showcase.”

His singers were known for their tailoring style. “If the choir was in red and white, everyone was in red and white, including the men,” Morris-Walton said.

Pastor Woods said the choir’s focus remained on spirituality.

“We have paid attention to the message of our songs, and we have always made sure that we have a spirit of excellence in our presentations,” he told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in 2004. “We serve. We are not here for us to entertain. “

But he still knew how to catch a crowd, Marovich wrote: “In his autobiography” A Graceful Journey “, published by Pastor Mack C. Mason, Woods remembered that in live performances his characteristic move should appear in a white suit and , after playing the last chord, stand up and walk around the organ, sprinkle it with his white handkerchief, while the tonic chord hung heavily in the air. ”

Gospel fans flocked to his church. It was not unusual to find people in his banks who came from China, Jackson said.

He grew up in a religious family in Chicago. The young Maceo worshiped at Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Morgan Park and attended Shoop Elementary School and Morgan Park High School. He later studied at the Moody Bible Institute, Hall said.

In 2014, he was honored with a Legends prize from the Stellar Awards of gospel music. The following year, the Chicago Gospel Music Awards recognized him for lifelong achievements.

Pastor Woods is survived according to his congregation by a son, Len Eric Woods.

A viewing is scheduled from 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at his church, 4712 S. Prairie Ave., with a musical party at 7 p.m. A vigil is planned there at 10 a.m. on Saturday followed by his funeral at 11 a.m.

“He wasn’t an organ player who could preach,” said Julius M. Jackson, a church elder. “He was a preacher who played the organ.”

Pastor Maceo Woods.

