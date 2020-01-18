Pastor Maceo Woods funeral: South Side gospel legend laid to rest

Pastor Maceo Woods was given rest on Saturday when hundreds of mourners met to recognize the famous South Side preacher who was known for his uplifting services and best-selling gospel recordings.
The celebration of Woods’ life was kicked off on Friday evening with a lively service at his Christian Tabernacle Church on 47th and Prairie.
Watch:
Mourners held a musical tribute to Pastor Maceo Woods on Friday. | Pat Nabong / Sun Times
Woods died January 11 at 87 in his South Side home. In addition to preaching, singing, and serving as a choirmaster in the church he founded, Woods composed gospel standards, recorded popular albums, organized radio and TV shows, and helped organize gospel music festivals.
His breakthrough came in the mid-1950s with his recording of “Amazing Grace” on Vee-Jay Records, where he became in-house organist.
Pastor Maceo Woods. Offered by Pam Morris-Walton
“Amazing Grace” later became the best-selling gospel instrumental of all time and reportedly sold 200,000 copies in the first year of publication, “according to Robert M. Marovich, founder of the Journal of Gospel Music, host of the WLUW radio show” Gospel Memories’ and author of ‘A City Called Heaven: Chicago and the Birth of Gospel Music’.
‘Amazing Grace’ continues to sell, just like other classics from his choir, such as ‘Jesus Can Work it Out’ and ‘Hello Sunshine’.
“His music has no expiration date,” said WVON radio presenter Pam Morris-Walton.
Here’s a look at Woods’ funeral service held at Christian Tabernacle Saturday:
A portrait of Pastor Maceo L. Woods at Christian Tabernacle Church, Saturday January 18, 2019, in Chicago .yler LaRiviere / Sun-Times
Mourners gather at Christian Tebernacle Church for the vigil and funeral for Pastor Maceo L. Woods, Saturday, January 18, 2019, in Chicago. | Tyler LaRiviere / Sun Times Times Tyler LaRiviere / Sun Times
One grieving respects Pastor Maceo L. Woods during the wake and funeral for Woods at Christian Tebernacle Church, Saturday, January 18, 2019, in Chicago. Tyler La Rivere / Sun Times
Grid view
-
Pastor James Bryson expresses his respect to Pastor Maceo L. Woods, during the vigil and funeral for Woods at Christian Tabernacle Church, Saturday, January 18, 2019 in Chicago.
Tyler La Rivere / Sun Times
-
A mourner respects Pastor Maceo L. Woods during the wake and funeral for Woods at Christian Tabernacle Church, Saturday, January 18, 2019, in Chicago.
Tyler La Rivere / Sun Times
-
Mourners gather at Christian Tabernacle Church for the vigil and funeral for Pastor Maceo L. Woods, Saturday, January 18, 2019, in Chicago.
Tyler La Rivere / Sun Times
-
Pastor James Bryson talks about the life and legacy of Pastor Maceo L. Woods during the vigil and funeral for Woods at Christian Tabernacle Church.
Tyler La Rivere / Sun Times
-
Pastor Mack C. Mason (left) breaks down as he talks about the life and legacy of Pastor Maceo L. Woods, during Woods vigil and funeral at Christian Tabernacle Church, Saturday, January 18, 2019, in Chicago.
Tyler La Rivere / Sun Times
-
A portrait of Pastor Maceo L. Woods at the Christian Tabernacle Church, Saturday, January 18, 2019, in Chicago.
Tyler La Rivere / Sun Times
-
Pastor Maceo Woods.
Facebook photo
-
A grieving looks through the program during the wake and funeral for Pastor Maceo L. Woods.
Tyler La Rivere / Sun Times
-
A woman raises her arms and sings while a gospel hymn is sung by the church choir, during the vigil and funeral.
Tyler La Rivere / Sun Times
-
Grieving people respect Pastor Maceo L. Woods during the wake and funeral for Woods in Christian Tabernacle Church.
Tyler La Rivere / Sun Times
-
A mourner respects Pastor Maceo L. Woods during the wake and funeral for Woods at Christian Tabernacle Church, Saturday, January 18, 2019, in Chicago.
Tyler La Rivere / Sun Times