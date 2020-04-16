Pastor Tony Spell’s Attorney May COVID-19, Attended the Service

Exclusive Details

The pastor Tony Spell ‘The lawyer had pneumonia in the same lung and contracted oxygen after contracting COVID-19 … TMZ learned.

Jeff Wittenbrink told TMZ that he was admitted Tuesday to Baton Rouge Medical Center with a virus after his condition worsened over the weekend. In addition to pneumonia, he also battled high fever and constant cough.

Wittenbrink attended two services at Pastor Spell’s Life Tabernacle Church … on April 2 and April 5, which is Palm Sunday. He told us he shook hands with the controversial pastor that day, but added Spell lightened his hands immediately. Wittenbrink said Spell did it after he shook hands with everyone.

He also said he did NOT attend the Easter Sunday service and his wife decided not to attend … given his condition. As such, he did not think he was infected with the virus while attending church.

However, Wittenbrink thinks he got it last week while doing his day-to-day business and going to drug stores, grocery stores and hardware stores.

Baton Rouge attorneys have replayed Spell’s Life Tabernacle Church in its fight to repudiate the order to stay home. All this while Louisiana was approaching 2,000 hospitalizations due to coronavirus.

As we first reported … Spell said his parishioners were real Christians who could not imagine dying from the virus because they did it in the name of God and freedom.

Spell’s church wrapped up on Easter Sunday … and nothing seems to stop him from doing so. He was arrested once, and police say they worked in the D.A. to file a lawsuit against him.