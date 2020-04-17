Pastors ask people to donate checks to their church

Some 22 million people in the United States have lost their jobs because of the coronavirus epidemic. Despite this, the preacher is asking his followers to hand over their checks to his church.

Pastor Tony Spell posed for this in a superb video he uploaded on YouTube that he dubbed their “campaign” #PastorSpellStimulusChallenge.

Assuming everyone had enough money to go through without a check check, Pastor Spell asked people to donate all their money to themselves and other churches.

“Three rules,” Spell said in the video. Number one, April 19, 2020, will begin. Number two, give your incentive money. Number three, give it to Evangelists, North American Evangelists who have not received a donation in a month. “

Pastor Tony Spell asked people to donate checks to their church, and behind it was a flower.

He continued: “I give all my incentives, $ 1,200. My wife is giving away her collection, $ 1,200. My son is giving away energy, $ 600. ”

Spell concluded the video by telling “people who don’t have a church” to donate to his church via the website.

The movie is sick, but for all the wrong reasons. It has had more than 230,000 views since it posted two days ago (April 15).

13,000 YouTube viewers voted while 134 submitted the video and showed how his request was not well received.

One commentator wrote: “Why do so many Christian pastors spend so much time experimenting with their churches?”

Another said: “We hope this person has left and must eat ‘thoughts and prayers’ to eat with them. There is no such problem.”

Meanwhile, one shameless observer said: “There is a special place in hell that caters to the needy.”

The pastor faces six misdemeanor charges after attending a church meeting despite coronavirus procedures.

This isn’t the first time Spell has suffered since the coronavirus epidemic hit the United States.

On March 31, he overruled the Louisiana ban on mass meetings and participated in a church attended by 1,800 people. He was later charged with six charges by police for carrying a coronavirus.

But that didn’t stop her. In less than a week, she held another congregation meeting in which hundreds of people attended.

In an interview with TMZ, Spell stressed that “true Christians do not want to die of spirits” and said his church was happy with them.

“The Bible teaches us not to dwell in our bodies to be with the Lord,” Spell said in an interview with TMZ.

Responding to criticism that he was putting his church at risk of taking COVID-19 by continuing to work despite banned public meetings, Spell said: “Like any fanatic or any religious person, death sees them as a welcome friend.”

Tony Spell described homosexuality as ‘unnatural’.

Few would be surprised to learn that Spell also has an anti-LGBT + attitude and joins the Louisiana Family Forum, which the state’s LGBT + advertisers say is an anti-home hate group.

The blog by the name of Spell, which has been updated from 2015 to 2016, linked the memory of human sins before the flood of the book of Genesis to the Bible, saying that “it is not uncommon for boys to be attracted to boys, and girls to girls”.

It also compares same-sex marriage with polygamy.