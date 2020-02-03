Pat Sabatini broke his arm in the MMA title fight and CM Punk has to tell the audience to stop pounding out the winner James Gonzalez

MMA star Pat Sabatini may have earned a lot of respect over the weekend, but he lost his featherweight title in the Cage Fury Fighting Championship and broke his arm.

Sabatini suffered a cruel arm fracture when he refused to beat James Gonzalez for 46 seconds in the first round of his competition.

Pat Sabatini’s arm was broken in a title fight by James Gonzalez

The fight for which the former WWE superstar and UFC fighter CM Punk announced the ring was only made six days ago when Gonzalez entered.

Sabatini was encased in an arm bar, but he refused to type. It took Gonzalez time to clear the hold and alert the referee to the injury to end the fight.

Of course, that’s the toughest you can imagine, but it didn’t stop Gonzalez from getting out as a champion, and the crowd booed him outright.

In fact, punk stepped in and asked the crowd not to knock out the new champion.

After the encounter, Gonzalez said, “First I want to say I wish this hadn’t happened. I wish he could have knocked and saved his arm from breaking like that.

You can see Pat Sabatini’s arm bend in a way it shouldn’t

“I respect Pat Sabatini, he’s been on the track with me since I started and I always thought I would fight him earlier, but we fought tonight and that’s what happened.

“I wish him a speedy recovery and that’s all I have to say about it. I tried to get as many fights as possible.

“It’s really hard to find guys who want to fight me in both weight classes, and I think you saw why.”