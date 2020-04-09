Pat Stapleton, previous Blackhawks captain, dies of stroke at age 79

Pat Stapleton — a stalwart of the Blackhawks’ defense for 8 seasons among 1965 and 1973 and a team captain for one particular — died Wednesday night from problems with a stroke, the Hawks announced Thursday.

Stapleton was 79.

“The Chicago Blackhawks firm would like to categorical their deepest sympathy to the household, friends and former teammates of Pat Stapleton,” the group claimed in a statement.

“As a former crew captain and valued member of the Blackhawks Alumni Affiliation, Stapleton’s contributions to the business will eternally be remembered by the total Blackhawks local community.”

Stapleton joined the Hawks for the 1965-66 year at age 25, immediately after several several years bouncing all around in between the Bruins and several minimal-league teams. He straight away grew to become a productive playmaking defenseman, recording at minimum 30 assists in each individual of his very first 7 seasons with the staff and breaking out for a job-large 10 objectives in his last year.

He served as captain through the 1969-70 period, then assisted propel the Hawks to the Stanley Cup Finals (despite eventual losses to the Canadiens) in both 1971 and 1973, tallying a blended 34 details in 34 online games in excess of individuals two playoff runs.

The Ontario indigenous then joined the upstart World Hockey Association’s Chicago Cougars, which played residence online games in the Intercontinental Amphitheatre on the south facet. He ongoing his successful approaches with the Cougars in 1973-74 and 1974-75, then played a few much more seasons with the WHA’s limited-lived Indianapolis and Cincinnati franchises right before retiring in 1978.

Stapleton finished his occupation with 337 details in 635 NHL game titles and 239 details in 372 WHA game titles.