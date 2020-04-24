Patient attacked St. Mary’s nurse for help, West Palm police say – News – The Palm Beach Post

A man in the Greenacres area reported that he had suppressed a qualified nursing assistant so badly that he could not breathe or call for help.

WEST PALM BEACH – A patient at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach walked from his room on Tuesday afternoon to the nurses’ station.

A certified nurse assistant working there on the computer told West Palm Beach police that he didn’t think much of it. Humberto Castillo Lopez, 26, was wandering the floor earlier without any problems.

Then the 19-year-old felt something in his neck – Castillo Lopez’s arm, according to authorities, holding the nursing assistant so tightly that he could not breathe or call for help.

As a result of the attack, a nurse’s assistant suffered from “extreme pain” from the top of her head down, she told city police and urged her to take first aid.

Authorities arrested Castillo Lopez, who had been in St. Mary’s Parish since April 10, on charges of the battery being pregnant by a doctor. He has not pleaded guilty and was released on Wednesday from Palm Beach County Jail with a $ 25,000 bail bond. His attorney, Ross Lavin, declined to speak on the case.

St. Mary’s staff noticed this happening only after the nursing assistant tried to stand up, causing both him and Castillo Lopez to fall and the assistant to hit the back of his head with a printer.

The nurse who saw the incident said Castillo Lopez was holding a pen against the assistant’s throat as he planned to inject him.

Staff eventually got Castillo Lopez from the woman, and she was arrested by a guard and a sergeant in West Palm Beach.

They told authorities that Castillo Lopez, who lives outside the city limits of Greenacres, had been released more than a week later from a 45th Street hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound to his face.

Shooting data were not immediately available.

The authorities of St. Mary refused to comment on the case, saying by e-mail that it was being investigated.

It appears that Castillo Lopez would not have been part of the hospital treating COVID-19 patients.

