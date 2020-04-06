Patients rushing to participate in research on the promising coronavirus drug remdecivir

The new coronavirus has made Dr. Jag Singh a patient in his hospital. His alarm was heightened when he saw his x-rays of his lungs suffocated with pneumonia and asked his wish for life support while taking him to the intensive care unit of Massachusetts General Hospital. Was.

“I told her I never minded,” said cardiologist Singh, when he offered him the opportunity to test lemdecivir, a potential experimental drug against other coronaviruses.

Coronavirus patients around the world have been rushing to participate in the remedisivir study held in hospitals in the past few weeks.

The interest is so high that the US National Institutes of Health is expanding its research, approaching its initial goal of 440 patients. Gilead Sciences’ pharmaceutical company, based in California, is also rapidly growing its own research.

“If necessary,” I will register to inspire my family, “said Dr. Libby Homan, who has arranged Singh and nearly 30 others at NIH at Mass General. She said the lack of a COVID-19 approved drug was “terrible.”

Rendesivir is administered IV. Designed to interfere with enzymes that replicate the viral genetic material.

In animal studies on SARS and MERS, similar diseases caused by coronaviruses, the drug helped prevent infection and reduced the severity of symptoms when given early in the course of the disease. It is far more advanced in testing than many other potential therapies, and current research may lead to regulatory approval.

Gilead urgently administered more than 1,700 patients on a case-by-case basis to more than 1,700 patients, but ultimately more helped if the company did the research needed to prove safety and efficacy. In general, Chief Executive Dan O’Day has written in a recent letter.

“Many people have reached out to Gilead to advocate for access to Lemdesibir on behalf of friends and loved ones. We can only imagine what it should be in such a situation,” he wrote. “We have an ethical and responsible approach.”

In another letter on Saturday, O’Day stated that the company had made 1.5 million doses. This could mean more than 140,000 treatment courses, depending on the duration of treatment. The company currently offers the drug free of charge and has set a goal of creating 500,000 treatment courses by October and more than 1 million by the end of the year.

Gilead provided remdecivir to two studies in China that are expected to produce results by the end of the month. We have also launched two studies of inpatients in the United States, Asia, Europe and elsewhere. One tests treatment for 5 and 10 days for critically ill patients. Second, in patients with moderate illness, compare these two options with standard treatment alone.

“ The patient is so concerned about the disease that he is very anxious, ” no one declined, said Dr. Arun Sanyal, a research leader at Virginia State University in Richmond. .

The first patient he enrolled was a previously healthy middle-aged man, with an out-of-state visitor a few days before the onset of symptoms. What started with a mild illness escalated to a severe shortness of breath requiring oxygen supplementation.

At the University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, Dr. Grace McCommy has registered about six patients.

“We are increasingly seeing young people who are really sick, such as the age of 30,” she said.

The NIH survey is the most stringent test. It compares remdecivir to placebo infusion, and until the end of the study neither the patient nor the doctor knows who gets what. In addition to the United States, we have operations in Japan, Korea and Singapore.

In Chicago, an 89-year-old man was the first participant at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and “ the family was very excited ” to include him, said Dr. Baba Femitaiwo, head of the infection Was.

At the University of California, Irvine, Dr. Alpesh Amin has registered several patients. Amin said that even if she took placebo instead of remdecivir, she was still receiving standard treatment.

Boston’s cardiologist Singh said he was willing to take advantage of that opportunity to advance science even if he didn’t profit. He has been recovering at home after spending a week at the hospital.

“The word” placebo “scares some people.” But rigorous testing is needed to avoid giving false hopes and using insecure things. Still, Homan says it is difficult to face patients for whom treatment has not been proven so far.

“The worst thing is to see really young people who are really really sick, like a 49-year-old man whose three young children are receiving life support,” she said. “It’s pretty terrible.”

