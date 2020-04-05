Patients with corona were mistakenly handed over to the comfort of the Navy

Several patients with coronary heart disease have been mistakenly delivered to the USNS Comfort hospital, highlighting the challenges faced by government officials and medical providers fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Comfort arrived in New York last Monday with a maximum capacity of 1,000 beds and was intended to be used for patients who do not undergo coronary arteryctomy to clean up space in the city’s hospitals to treat patients with coronary heart disease.

Positive Covid-19 patients were transferred to Comfort from the Javits Center in midtown, Manhattan, which the Army Engineers Corps had established as a temporary hospital with 3,000 beds. The Javits Center recently began accepting patients with coronavirus after a president Donald Trump approved a request from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and had to find somewhere to transport those patients who thought they were not infected with coronavirus.

Part of the hospital ship’s protocol requires all patients to undergo a corona test before boarding, and patients remain isolated until the test results are confirmed. This protocol was critical to reducing the risk of Covid-19 transmission to other patients on the ship, as a significant percentage of people infected with coronavirus may have little or no symptoms but are contagious.

According to Fox News, patients who showed a positive result for Covid-19 have already been delivered to the Javits Center to continue their treatment. Comfort Navy medical personnel, wearing “full personal protective equipment” (PPE), handled the cleaning and disinfection of areas where these patients were present on board.

Fewer than five patients have tested positive so far.

Cmdr. Ashley Hockycko, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Second Fleet, explained that Comfort has control procedures for infections that are followed just like hospitals on land.

“Our medical experts are well prepared in cases like this and have taken the appropriate precautions,” Hockycko said. “Patients were isolated and cared for on the ship while working to transport patients to the Javits Federal Medical Center as soon as possible, which treats patients with COVID-19. Comfort is able to continue its mission.”

