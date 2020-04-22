Patients with coronavirus on Donald Trump’s favorite hydroxychloroquine die more often

Donald Trump, who has no medical education and is difficult to pronounce, has repeatedly suggested that people should take hydroxychloroquine

For several weeks, Donald Trump has been promoting hydroxychloroquine as a malaria medicine as a possible treatment for coronavirus.

However, a study conducted in US veteran hospitals showed that this not only did not bring any benefit, but the number of fatalities was higher than among those receiving standard care.

Researchers reviewed the medical records of 368 male veterans hospitalized with confirmed coronavirus infection at Veterans Health Administration centers who died or were discharged by April 11.

Approximately 28% of people who were given hydroxychloroquine along with regular care died, compared with 11% of those in routine care alone. Approximately 22% of those receiving the drug plus azithromycin also died, but the difference between this group and regular care was not considered large enough to exclude other factors that could affect survival.

A small study showed that more patients died after administration of hydroxychloroquine (Photo: AFP)

Also, hydroxychloroquine had no difference in the demand for the breathing apparatus.

Researchers did not track side effects, but noticed a clue that hydroxychloroquine could damage other organs. It has long been known that the drug has potentially serious side effects, including changing the heartbeat in a way that can lead to sudden death.

A nationwide study was not a rigorous experiment. But with 368 patients, this is by far the largest appearance of hydroxychloroquine with or without the azithromycin antibiotic for coronavirus, which killed over 171,000 people on Tuesday.

The study was published on the website for scientists and has not been verified by other scientists. Grants from the National Institutes of Health and the University of Virginia paid off work.

Earlier this month, researchers in Brazil withheld some of the tests for testing for chloroquine, a senior drug like hydroxychloroquine, after a quarter of the heartbeat developed in a quarter of people who received the higher of the two doses tested.

On Tuesday, NIH issued new treatment guidelines from a panel of experts, saying that there is insufficient evidence to recommend or against chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19. But he also advises against using hydroxychloroquine with azithromycin due to potential side effects.

At the University of Wisconsin, Madison, Dr. Naisa Safdar said the doctors were “rather disappointed” with what they saw among the patients who had tried.

Patients asked this soon after Trump began promoting its use.

Dr. Safdar said more work is needed, adding, “But now I think people have realized that we don’t know whether it works or not.”

NIH and others are conducting more stringent tests.





