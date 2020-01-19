Patrice Evra reveals that he received a personal apology from Liverpool for supporting Luis Suarez in the 2011 racist conflict

Patrice Evra has announced that he has received a personal apology from Liverpool for the treatment of Luis Suarez’s racism case in 2011.

After a two-month investigation into allegations that the Uruguay striker had racially abused Manchester United’s former defender Evra, Suarez was suspended by the football association for eight games.

A day after he was found guilty of malpractice for giving Evra offensive words, including a reference to his skin color, Liverpool was wearing “Suarez 7” t-shirts when she was up for her Premier League game against Wigan warmed.

AFP

Liverpool players warm up with a t-shirt that Luis Suarez supports before the Premier League takes on Wigan

The Merseysiders were widely condemned for the T-shirts at the time, which then Liverpool manager Kenny Dalglish saw as proof of the respect and admiration of Liverpool employees and players for Suarez

Last October, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher admitted the club had misunderstood – apologizing to Evra during a Sky Sports broadcast.

Carragher said: “There is no doubt that we made a massive mistake; that was obvious.

“We went to the ground, had lunch and then had a team meeting – I don’t know if it was the manager (Kenny Dalglish) or (coach) Steve Clarke – and asked one of the players if he was still wearing the shirt and that’s the first thing I heard about it.

“I do not lie and say that I was not there because we as a club misunderstood and I was vice captain.

“I’m not sure who is actually behind it. I don’t think it has anything to do with the manager, Kenny. I think it was the players who were close to Luis in the dressing room who really wanted to support their buddy.

goss

“Maybe I have to look at myself now and say that as an individual I didn’t have the courage to say ‘I don’t wear it’.

“I don’t think everyone at Liverpool Football Club thought what we were doing was right, but I think as a football club or as a family your first reaction is to support them, even if you know they’re wrong, and that’s wrong.

“I can’t approve, but that’s the first reaction. Excuse me. We have misunderstood it massively. “

Evra has now announced that he has received another apology for Liverpool’s treatment of the racism case, this time from the corridors of power in Anfield.

“I received a personal letter from Peter Moore, Liverpool’s chief executive officer,” Evra told Sky Sports on Sunday ahead of Liverpool against Manchester United. “That touched me a lot.

“He said he hoped that it would never be too late because this incident happened nine years ago.

Patrice Evra reveals that Liverpool made an apology for dealing with the Suarez racism conflict after his last appearance on Super Sunday. pic.twitter.com/UrctWQRZHk

– Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL), January 19, 2020

“I said,” Thank you very much, this letter touched my heart. ‘

“I was really disappointed that a club as big as Liverpool supported such a big deal, but now I see that they are really honest people who work for this club.

“And I have a lot of respect for Liverpool now because they fight problems for humanity.

“I said,” I hope you won’t win the league! “- because it was three years ago! But it showed that Liverpool is a first class club.”



