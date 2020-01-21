Patrice Motsepe: South Africa’s first black industrialist and billionaire

Patrice Tlhopane Motsepe is a South African mining magnate who became a billionaire in 2008. He is the first black African on the Forbes list of world billionaires.

The 53-year-old Motsepe bought low-volume gold mines in 1997 and turned them into profitable companies in one year. Today he is number 10 on the Forbes list of African billionaires in 2020.

Motsepe is South Africa’s first black industrialist and billionaire. He said he was inspired by his grandfather and father, who were both entrepreneurs, and by his mother, a businesswoman who ran the family business at the time.

In 2013, he became the first African to sign Bill Gates and Warren Buffett’s Giving Pledge and promised to donate at least half of his wealth to charity.

Motsepe is the founder of African Rainbow Minerals Ltd (ARM). The company mines iron ore, manganese ore and alloys, platinum group metals, copper, nickel and coal. ARM is also invested in gold.

Photo credit: iol.com

He is also the founder of the African rainbow capital African Rainbow Energy and Power and has been recognized by Forbes as one of the “100 Greatest Living Business Minds” in the world.

For Motsepe who is

He is also a member of the board of directors of the Salnam insurance company

believes that a lot of hard work, sacrifice and perseverance attracted him

where he is today.

Motsepe is not only an international businessman, but also an expert in governance, law and compliance. He is also the founder and chairman of Ubunto-Botho Investments

In a recent one

In an interview with CNN, the African billionaire stated that his first passion was

Entrepreneurship. “Growing up in a family in a business environment,

stand behind conflicts at a young age and I wanted to pursue my first

Passion that was entrepreneurship, ”he said.

He said it took many years to figure out what the options were, and he found that his country has no history of small mining. Then he decided to dedicate himself to mining on a small scale.

Motsepe has a BA law

Degree (University of Swaziland), LLB (Wits University), doctor of business studies

(honoris causa) (Wits University), Doctor of Commerce (honoris causa)

(University of Stellenbosch), Doctor of Management and Commerce (honoris causa)

(Fort Hare) and Doctor of Law (honoris causa) (University of Eswatini,

formerly University of Swaziland).

He was a partner in one of the largest law firms in South Africa, Bowmans, and a guest lawyer at McGuireWoods in the United States.

Photo credit: news365.co.za

Dr. Motsepe is a

Member of the International Business Council (IBC) of the World Economic Forum,

That is made up of 100 of the most respected and influential bosses

Managers from all industries. He is also a member of Harvard Global

Advisory Board and International Council for Mining and Metal (ICMM).

Dr. Motsepe is a

Recipient of numerous business and leadership awards and recognitions,

including the Sunday Times Lifetime Achiever Award, 2017.

His penchant for sports led him to win the national soccer champions. In 2009, Motsepe acquired a 37% stake in Blue Bulls Co., South Africa’s top rugby team.

He gives something back to society through the Motsepe Foundation, founded in 1999. The aim of the foundation is to improve the quality of life for everyone, including the unemployed, women, youth workers and marginalized groups in South Africa. Support projects that can help beneficiaries become independent and build non-racism in South Africa; Promoting respect for the diversity and encouragement of all races and people of different religions and cultures to develop further.