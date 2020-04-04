Patricia Bosworth dies from coronavirus at 86

LOS ANGELES — Patricia Bosworth, an actress who after starred alongside Audrey Hepburn and later on wrote biographies on a number of stars including Marlon Brando and Montgomery Clift, has died thanks to the coronavirus. She was 86.

Bosworth’s stepdaughter, Fia Hatsav, advised The New York Moments that pneumonia brought on by the virus was the induce of dying. Bosworth died on Thursday in New York.

Bosworth performed a nun opposite of Hepburn in the 1959 classic “The Nun’s Tale.” Together with penning bios for Brando and Clift, she also wrote biographies on actress Jane Fonda and famed photographer Diane Arbus, who photographed Bosworth in a Greyhound bus ad.

Her biography on Arbus served as the foundation for the 2006 movie “Fur: An Imaginary Portrait of Diane Arbus,” which starred Nicole Kidman.

Less than the tutelage of Lee Strasberg, Bosworth studied acting at the Actors Studio alongside Marilyn Monroe, Paul Newman, Steve McQueen and Fonda. Bosworth labored on Broadway and starred in tv shows which includes “Naked City” and “The Patty Duke Show.”

Bosworth turned her interest from performing to concentration on a occupation in journalism as a successful editor and author. She wrote for The New York Periods and New York journal, and was an editor for several publications together with Monitor Stars, McCall’s and contributed to Vanity Honest.

She wrote memoirs about her have lifestyle in 1998’s “Anything Your Little Coronary heart Wants: An American Household Story” and 2017’s “The Adult men in My Existence: A Memoir of Enjoy and Artwork in 1950s Manhattan.”

