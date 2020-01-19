Patrick Kane’s 1,000th point offers a historic moment in Blackhawks’ victory over Jets

During the first 54 minutes of Sunday’s 5-2 win over the Jets, Patrick Kane did not look like himself.

Three Stanley Cups had not upset him. His 380 goals and 619 assists in his career so far had come just as easily as for any scorer in the history of Blackhawks. Even the team’s struggles in recent years had not disrupted its incredible productivity from year to year.

The search for his 1000th career point, however, made him somewhat nervous. He made some unusual turnovers, forced a few steps, and ventured offside with one hurry.

And finally, at 14:14 of the third period, Brandon Saad – one of the many who over the years have become an outstanding player led by Kane and Jonathan Toews – placed Kane out of misery and on another legendary list in the NHL record books. Within a few seconds the couch was emptied in a festive hug of 20 people.

“What a moment, of course, with everyone who comes on the ice and shares that moment with me,” said Kane. “You see a number of faces in that pile that have been a large part of many of those points, whether it has been Tazer or Duncs or DeBrincat. I think it’s pretty cool to top it off.”

Jonathan Toews organized the bank clearing celebration for the Kane milestone

Unfortunately, Saad remained on the edge because his goal of the branch – after Kane Ryan had found Carpenter from behind the net and Carpenter led Saad through the fold – initially left him on the wrong side of the ice.

“I felt a bit bad for him there,” Kane joked. “All the other guys on the ice came to me and he was alone in the corner, even though he was the one who scored.”

Saad, however, did not seem to mind.

“[Kane’s] one of those few who can achieve such goals,” Saad said. “The only thing you can say are good things about him. He is a special player [s] and he gets better with age. “

Coach Jeremy Colliton later clarified that Jonathan Toews had planned the bench clearing celebration in advance – which Kane had unknowingly suspected – and informed the referees in advance. Exceptions can be made for an occasion that only 89 players in NHL history had ever experienced.

The crowd of 21,487 – who had clearly kept the upcoming Kane milestone in mind all night, even as the Hawks made their way through a fifth consecutive victory – also continued his own ovation for minutes.

“I will never forget that moment, and I told the team afterwards,” said Kane. “Just looking at everyone’s face and everyone’s excitement was a cool moment.”

Kane poses with his milestone puck after Blackhawks’ 5-2 win over Winnipeg.AP photos

Despite the fact that number 88 came close to reaching the milestone on Saturday a number of times in Toronto, the long-awaited point always seemed to be happening in Chicago, and it was right.

Even though Kane might have preferred to get rid of it earlier – and for two specific fans as one of the 21,487.

“The heavy weather in Buffalo, [so my parents] couldn’t get to Toronto last night, and they couldn’t get to Chicago today,” he said with a touch of emotion. “It’s hard not to have them here. They have been a big part of my career.”

But while the Hawks are at a wildcard spot with wins in 11 of the 15 games, there are bigger things to focus on.

“I’ve been playing well lately, but I think I can play a little better,” Kane said. “It’s nice to get away from it. Now I can just concentrate a bit on my game and where I can improve and help this team.”