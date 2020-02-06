Patrick Kane’s play-off format would help NHL this season

Every season, the highly structured, division-oriented playoff format creates all kinds of injustice in the competition.

This season is no different.

If the season ended Tuesday, the first round would match the leading Capitals against ninth place Flyers and fourth place Penguins against sixth place Blue Jackets. Meanwhile, the 15th place Oilers would somehow attract the 16th place Golden Knights.

In a world that is thoroughly known – thanks to March Madness – what a normal 16-person team should look like, those matchups are clearly absurd.

And the players, including Blackhawks star Patrick Kane, realize that too.

“It would always be cool to play – I don’t know it will ever be possible – with the 1-to-16 teams that make the play-offs and continue from there,” Kane said at All-Star last month festivities. “” I always enjoyed playing different teams in play-offs. I know (the NHL likes) the division matchups and the rivalry, but I think that’s where rivalry is created: in the play-offs.

“” Of course Vancouver wasn’t in our division, but we had such a big rivalry with them. When we played them in the regular season after our playoff series (2010 and 2011), it was a crazy game. “

“” I know they want the rivalry of the division, but I think you can create that rivalry somewhere else. “

Kane is not the first to suggest a 1-to-16 playoff format, but he is perhaps the first to do so in a team that is not currently affected by the current format.

In fact, the Hawks would be hurt by the 1-to-16 format he proposed if it was in place this season, given the dominance of the Eastern Conference (partly because it’s better, partly because the incompetence of the Red Wings all their divisional rivals has inflated ‘records).

The Hawks got three points in the play-off spot in the Western Conference on Wednesday. It would have been eight points in the east.

In the long run, however, the field would certainly be a better reflection of the 16 best teams of the NHL after the season – and the top teams give the relatively weak first and second round opponents they deserve. The Maple Leafs and Hurricanes, which are currently coming out of the playoffs in the East despite the 13th and 14th position in the league, would make it under those circumstances.

The 1-to-16 format would also create intriguing matchups between franchises that have little to no history against each other. Intense series can nevertheless create different (and hostile) relationships, as was Kane’s point.

If the season ended Tuesday, a 1-to-16 play-off format would have yielded the following matchups: (1) Capitals vs.. (16) Golden Knights; (2) Bruins vs. (15) Oilers; (3) Blues vs. (14) Hurricanes, (4) Penguins vs. (13) Maple leafs; (5) Lightning versus (12) Panthers; (6) Blue Jackets vs. (11) Avalanche; (7) Islanders vs (10) Canucks; and (8) Stars versus (9) Flyers.

If the regular season ended Tuesday, the play-off match-up would have stacked in every format.

The average distance between the teams in those eight theoretical series is 1,265 miles, more than double the average of 527 miles between teams in the current format. And that geographical challenge, especially as some players ask for fewer journeys, is a substantial roadblock.

But the NHL playoffs already require many journeys, and recent Stanley Cup matchups such as Capitals-Golden Knights and Penguins-Sharks have overcome that without any problems.

The coming months are likely to cause a lot of heartburn over inequalities at conferences, so this problem won’t fade away. And Kane’s suggestion can solve the problem.