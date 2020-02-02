Patrick Mahomes could be a fast way to greatness on a Tom Brady

MIAMI – Linebacker from Chiefs Reggie Ragland remembers the look. The trick.

Patrick Mahomes was about to uncork one of his hundreds of deep balls two summers ago in practice. He stared for a long time, rolled to the right, and quickly wound his body, giving every possible physical indication that his throw would follow that way.

Then he shot – in the opposite direction.

The pass from Mahomes sailed over Ragland’s head. The linebacker swung around and saw him sink into the hands of an open receiver. Touchdown.

No-look passes have since become a nice staple of Mahomes’ growing legacy, almost as much as his Herculean arm strength and supernatural accuracy. Ragland calls them his favorite Mahomes moments. But just like his quarterback, Ragland doesn’t look over again.

“I’m just used to it. He does it for us all the time,” Ragland said. “If you have a quarterback that doesn’t seem to fit like Jason Kidd, it’s great.”

While Tom Brady is starting to switch to the twilight of his career, he may want to look behind him. Patrick Mahomes comes for his title of greatest quarterback of a generation. Maybe more.

Brady sees it. He knows. A year ago, just minutes after the Patriots dragged Kansas City into the AFC title game to reach Super Bowl LIII, he asked for a private visit with Mahomes. As they spoke, Brady told him to be himself and take advantage of his pursuit of greatness every day. Mahomes listened.

Ten months later, Mahomes set NFL records for the most completions, passdowns, passing yards and the highest quarterback rating during the player’s first 25 starts. He could have reset two of those markings without throwing a single pass at start no. 23 and no. 24. The records should continue to fall, dominoes that could one day lead to Canton.

In 2005, Brady encouraged the Hall of Fame conversation about his career with extraordinary team performance in just five seasons. The man earned three rings before he even made the knot. But he was the great center of extraordinary teams.

Mahomes has been the most extraordinary player in the entire NFL.

He won an MVP prize in his first season as a starter. A Super Bowl victory to close his second season would lay the foundation for a Hall of Fame CV after three years in competition. With a ring, Mahomes would have the same number of MVPs as Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino – plus another ring.

Of course, Marino established herself as an all-time major through statistical quantity and longevity. At this rate, in the golden age of the NFL, Mahomes should surpass those records long before the twilight of his own career. Moreover, the 24-year-old will be better protected than Marino, Brady or one of his passing predecessors ever.

It was only after Brady tore his ACL in 2008 that the NFL established a rule to protect quarterbacks from being packed under the knees. Mahomes was born in that competition. Meanwhile, he is already rewriting game rules on the field.

Being an elitist defense is no longer enough against Kansas City.

Mahomes’ most iconic post-season game was a broken game that broke a perfect defense in the AFC Championship Game against the Titans. NFL Network analyst DeAngelo Hall, a 14-year Pro Bowl corner, explained on Thursday.

“Tennessee had the perfect coverage: they had doubled Tyreek Hill, they had doubled Travis Kelce and they had a spy on Patrick Mahomes,” Hall said. “Then he scribbles out for a 27-meter touchdown.”

A game-changing touchdown.

It is Mahomes’ mobility that makes it all the more electric and separates it from the other quarterbacks with comparable passing power. He can climb like he did against the Titans. Or he can simply expand passing games and buy his receivers time to free himself from the man’s cover.

A week earlier the Texans almost exclusively played man-to-man against Kansas City because it turned out to be more effective against Mahomes. He shattered that idea. Destroyed it.

Mahomes finished 23-of-35 for 321 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions after he led the Chiefs back from a 24-0 deficit. His coupling play performance was based on preparation, adaptation and the work that he would perform from Monday to Saturday.

Sounds familiar?

“It is incredible what (Brady) is committed to being mentally and physically ready for each game every week, and I think Pat Mahomes is the same,” said Patriots Hall of Famer and NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest. “He wants to be perfect. I think he has that “it” around him, that fire, that competitive juice where he gets super intense from the game.

“And if you have people like that, it makes everyone around you better. And Pat has that. “

Mahomes’ immaterial values ​​have risen to meet his immense talent. A year ago it was already clear that he was one of the most talented passers-by who ever got hold of a football. He is now fully armed.

This Sunday, the 49ers spent nearly two full weeks studying Mahomes prior to their collision in Super Bowl LIV. They see the classic quarterback as much as the human highlight. Bottom line: there are no gaps in his game.

“I don’t think people give him enough credit because he actually plays quarterback,” defensive coordinator Robert Saleh told reporters this week. “There are many people, there are many quarterbacks in this competition who will say no to (a first progression) and then it will just become a street ball. He loses the ball in time. He places it where it should be. He hits a lot rhythms in rhythm.

“And when he has to take his chance, he knows how to buy time in the bag and how to do it. He is a superstar in every way you can imagine. “

Right or left, the only direction to look with Mahomes now is up. What is his ceiling?

He doesn’t have to match Brady’s six championships to compete for the best quarterback title ever. Brady’s contemporary competition for that mantle, Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers, only holds three rings together. Mahomes must of course continue to thrive for at least 10 to 12 years, which should be possible by simply following the advice that Brady gave him: be yourself and strive for greatness on a daily basis.

In just two years as a starter, Mahomes has already crossed the boundaries of quarterbacking and pushed the boundaries of his sport. The NFL can look at the sky for a while, waiting for a ceiling to occur; at which point the big trick has evolved from where he throws to or he will stop growing.

To the idea that there is some hope to contain him.

“I think they’re driving a convertible,” McGinest said of Mahomes and the Chiefs. “There is no roof.”