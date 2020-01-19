Patrick Mahomes has been leading the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl since 1970

KANSAS CITY, Mo.-Arrowhead Stadium is rocking Whitney Houston’s “I Want to Dance with Someone”. Half a century of Kansas City fanboys for the Super Bowl boogie is over – largely because of the quarterback’s magical legs, I mention his majestic arm

With the best imitation of a stroller, Patrick Mohammed edged the Chiefs in their first Super Bowl since 1970.

Sure, Mahomes did his usual superb job, but it was his 27-yard dance hit down the left sideline late in the first half that gave the Chiefs the first lead. From there, they overtook the Titans in their orientation and returned to Derrick Henry for a 35-24 win on Sunday in the AFC Championship.

Finally, for the third time overall, the Chiefs (14-4) are committed to the Super Bowl.

In two weeks in Miami, they will play the NFC title winner between Green Bay and San Francisco.

“I mean, it’s great. It really is,” Mahomes said. “To be here, to be part of the Kingdom and to be able to do it here at Arrowhead, these people deserve it. And, we haven’t done that yet.”

Offering the joy of achievement, coach Andy Reid and owner Clark Hunt accepted the Lamar Hunt Trophy – named after his father – the emblem of the AFC title. They were delivered from Bobby Bell’s leadership room, with Mahomes and safety Tyrann Mathieu jumping for joy at the challenging stage.

Next up: chasing the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

YOU CAN BE INTERESTED …

“Chiefs Kingdom, we’re going to the Super Bowl,” Hunt said.

The Chiefs lost in 1967 to the first AFL-NFL Championship game – nope, not yet called the Super Bowl – in the Lombardi Packers 35-10. Three years later, a year after New York aircraft shocked Baltimore to claim that the AFL was equal to the long-awaited NFL, Kansas City returned. This time, it was known as the Super Bowl – in fact, Lamar Hunt is credited with the name – and its Chiefs forged Minnesota 23-7 with a typical ferocious Western offensive spirit and a steady defense. These are the features that have contributed to KC’s move this season.

Reid is not as alive as the hall of Famer Hank Stram, who expressed the Chiefs’ reputation for “continuing to rate the ball under the stadium, boys.” Catching up on Sunday, Reid said, “It’s awesome” the crowd chanting “What about these leaders?”

Moments later, Travis Kelce proclaimed, “We must fight for your right to a party.”

There will be plenty of South Beach parties for the Chiefs Kingdom heading into the championship matchup.

“He went out to Miami, I had to get a diet so I could fit in my clothes,” Reid said. “Very proud.”

YOU CAN BE INTERESTED …

As they had done in their last three “elimination” games, the six-seeded Titans (11-8) started fast. The difference in Arrowhead as opposed to Houston, New England and Baltimore was that the Chiefs had Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins and Damien Williams in offense, and a very upgraded defense since losing the AFC title game last year. Henry was held in seven yards in the second half.

“They were all doubling down on these guys,” Mahomes said of his spectacular TD program, which he had just stayed on. “I ran into him and got some good blocking at the end and found a way to get to the end zone.”

A week after a 24-0 deficit over Houston, the Chiefs had to rally again.

Get more sports in your inbox

Get the Star’s Sports Headlines e-mail newsletter for a daily roundup of the latest great news.

register now

Down 10-0 and 17-7, Kansas City did not grind, building a 35-17 lead while controlling the clock with a strong ground game. Of course, Mahomes completed it with a steep pass, spreading the ball in small and deep shots. The dagger came with a completion of 60 yards at Watkins for the Chiefs’ 28th straight in the middle of last season.

Mahomes pushed both hands into the air as the crowd chanted “I want to dance with someone”.

After a 3-0 lead on Greg Joseph’s first goal – with Tennessee’s tendency to score in the red zone, he had not called in his previous four games with the team – the Titans took a huge break. Bashaud Breeland appeared to be doing submarine submarine, but the review repeatedly showed that the ball hit the ground.

He assisted with consecutive offside penalties and a fourth down pass to Adam Humphries for his first playoff appearance of the career, the Titans converted, and what else the Henry square did.

The Chiefs then rolled over, scoring in three consecutive rows. Hill took it on a shovel pass, later beating top Titans cornerback Logan Ryan for a 20-yard touchdown, and Mahomes finished half with his brilliant tossed in the left sideline with half Tennessee defender waiting to appear out of bounds.

This gave the Chiefs 21-17 chips. He went 28-17 in Williams’ trio to cover a seven-minute drive. Watkins then crossed Logan for the far pass.

Henry held 69 yards on 19 carries for 588 yards rushing in the last three games as an unstoppable force.

“That’s what we could do to get in,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said of his team’s current game entering the AFC title game.

“We weren’t (we can do that against KC). I felt like we were racing to the end … You’re not preparing these speeches to talk to the team at the end of the season or to talk to you (reporter) about the end of the season. Here we are. “

The leaders were easily overwhelmed by the Titans on Sunday. Maomes led the way with 53 of these yards and was also 23 for 35 for 294 yards.