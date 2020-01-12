Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs to 51-31 victory over Texans in Ryan Pace Bowl

Loading...

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It must have been all side-armed and quick-flip passes in the repertoire of Patrick Mahomes that prevented the bears from drawing him up. Perhaps it was his doughy physique, which makes it more accurate to describe him as puffing instead of running when he escapes from the bag.

Whatever the cut-off was for general manager Ryan Pace, he saw Mahomes doing all those things and more in the 51-31 romps of the Chiefs on Sunday.

After chasing away disappointments that had nothing to do with him and lagging behind 24-0 in the second quarter, Mahomes tore the Texans for 41 consecutive points and the Chiefs comfortably got into third place early.

It was such an exciting show by him and Texan’s quarterback Deshaun Watson that it felt like a very different sport than the napping-exciting games Chicago has endured this season.

You look at Mahomes sailing so effortlessly and you wonder how the bears had missed this. Even in defeat you watch Watson maneuvering in the bag and fearlessly shooting 13 meters at third and eleven, and you wonder how they could have missed him.

The combination of the two on the same field with huge bets was a solar flare for the gloomy bears and the rest of the NFL. How many teams would like to have one?

Pace of course had his choice and did not choose either. Mitch Trubisky was his “no regrets” choice and he rubbed his palms in joy as the rest of the design unfolded. He had no idea of ​​the mistake he had made when the Chiefs and Texans exchanged the numbers 10 and 12.

He still has no idea, it seems.

Just two weeks ago, Pace said it was too early to make a statement about that design class. He said that everyone is developing at different speeds and that some situations are more beneficial than others.

But there is no clear person on the planet who believes that Trubisky would be at this level if he had landed in Houston or Kansas City instead. And there is little doubt that Mahomes or Watson would have risen above how dysfunctional the bears were. They are unstoppable talents.

Mahomes has won this round, but there will be more. He came a step closer to the Super Bowl. Watson has every reason to think he will hit it again.

Trubisky and the bears? They are miles away.