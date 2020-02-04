Patrick Mahomes made history in the Super Bowl with Kansas City, but President Trump congratulated the wrong state

The San Francisco 49ers led the Kansas City Chiefs for much of the Super Bowl LIV, but in the fourth quarter, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes helped his team score three touchdowns and win the game by 31-20. The 24-year-old quarterback broke several records with his Super Bowl and MVP victory, but when President Donald Trump congratulated him on Twitter, he accidentally gave credit to the wrong state.

Mahomes becomes youngest Super Bowl MVP

via: NYTimes.com

In the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl LIV, San Francisco led Kansas City 20: 10. Mahomes was instrumental in the Chiefs’ big comeback in the fourth quarter, which included three consecutive touchdowns.

It was an easy choice for the Super Bowl MVP Award. At just 24, he was the second youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl, and Mahomes is also the youngest player in NFL history to win both an MVP and a Super Bowl.

Patrick breaks the mad curse and flies to Disney World

via: si.com

Patrick Mahomes officially breaks the “Madden Curse” with his Super Bowl victory and the MVP Prize, which has plagued athletes for years. People believe that players who make Madden’s cover haven’t had a successful season this year, but Mahomes was only on the cover of Madden 20.

When asked what he would do to celebrate his Super Bowl win during the post-game celebrations, Mahomes proudly announced that he was going “to Disney World”. This was a lifelong dream that was realized for the young quarterback. A post published on his official Twitter account in 2013 showed his jealousy of athletes who had the opportunity to say so after a Super Bowl win.

I bet it feels great to be the quarterback who says I go to Disney World after winning the Super Bowl #Qbs

– Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 6, 2013

President Trump erroneously congratulated Kansas … instead of Missouri

via: clutchpoints.com

Donald Trump went to Twitter after the Super Bowl LIV to congratulate the Kansas City Chiefs, but his post wrongly awarded “the Great State of Kansas.” The chiefs are actually from Missouri.

The Guardian reports that Trump says; “Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs for a great game and fantastic comeback under enormous pressure. They represented the state of Kansas and even the entire United States very well. Our country is PROUD OF YOU! “He wrote.

President Trump has since deleted the tweet and corrected his embarrassing mistake.

