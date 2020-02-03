Patrick Mahomes named Super Bowl LIV MVP

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates his team’s win against the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Playoff game on January 12, 2020 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Tom Pennington / Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes is the Super Bowl LIV MVP after leading the Kansas City Chiefs to an exciting victory after 50 years and bringing the city’s first Super Bowl title home.

The quarterback started 20:10 behind the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter before winning the chiefs offensive 31:20 in the final six minutes of the game. He ended the game 26-of-42 for 286 yards and two touchdowns, with 29 yards and one touchdown.

At 24 years and 138 days, Mahomes is the youngest player in NFL history to receive an MVP award, a Super Bowl MVP award, and a Super Bowl championship.

MVP.

AFC Champion.

Super Bowl Champion.

Super Bowl MVP.

The youngest QB wins MVP and Super Bowl. @ PatrickMahomes is special. #SBLIV #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/0AYtD9TPxp

– NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2020

Patrick Mahomes is the first QB in NFL history to win a Super Bowl and NFL MVP before he was 25.

The legend is in progress.

– Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 3, 2020

“We have never lost faith. It’s the biggest, ”he said after the game to FOX’s Chris Myers. “Everyone on this team, nobody had bowed their heads and we believed in each other. We preached that all year round. “

“We haven’t done enough and you play such a defense, you won’t be very successful,” he added later. “I’m just happy that our boys kept fighting and we ended up finding a way to do it.”

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.