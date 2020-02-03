Patrick Mahomes never doubted the return of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl

% MINIFYHTML3423b63f973c325148a689decd0ace1511%

1:47

Patrick Mahomes says: “No one had his head down, quot; when the Chiefs came from behind to defeat the 49ers

Andy Reid warned that the most valuable Super Bowl player, Patrick Mahomes, will only get better after the quarterback superstar in Kansas brought his team to the Lombardi Trophy in Miami.

The San Francisco 49ers had a 20-10 lead in the final quarter before Mahomes led three consecutive touchdown units to turn the game around.

Reid paid tribute to his side after first claiming the Super Bowl honor as head coach, but he had some special words for the former person who made the Texas Tech signal, who won the Most Valuable Player award after his Heroic in the fourth quarter.

“I have a great owner who does it the right way, I have this man (Mahomes) who is phenomenal. The teammates were all over them, they are very dirty,” said Reid NFL Network

“The scary part is that he (Mahomes) will get better over time because of the experience.”

“I have a lot of faith in these guys. We’ve been through many of these situations and they’ve tackled it.”

Head coach of Kansas City, Andy Reid, lifts the Vince Lombardi Trophy

Mahomes, only 24 years old, became the youngest player to claim a league MVP and the Super Bowl, insisting there were no signs of doubt, as Kansas City found 10 points less in the Super Bowl over time LIV.

An important turning point was the 44-foot strike by Mahomes against Tyreek Hill after the 49ers frustrated Andy Reid’s annoyance. Another reminder of the Chiefs’ threat resulted when he was behind, after his 24-0 return win over the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round.

“We just want to make it difficult. I think the most important thing is that these guys around me love it,” said Mahomes. NFL network.

“On the sidelines 10 in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl, all the boys thought we were going to win, so that win was great.”

“It has not yet been determined, I am just trying to enjoy every moment of this. Going along this season and building this fraternity with these guys was just great and I am happy that we could finish it correctly and get the Super Bowl Championship and bring it back to Kansas City. “

Mahomes ended the game 26 of 42 passes for 286 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions and won the MVP prize with his role in the rebirth of the Chiefs.

1:38 Watch The Rock introduce the Chiefs to the field before the game

In a hectic game, he was fired and intercepted in two games because it seemed like he was fighting under the pressure of a dominant defense of the 49ers.

However, he responded not only to showcase his talent, but also to underline the resistance that has made him such a valuable leader among his teammates.

He added: “I think I had to grab. The boys gave me confidence to go out and keep pulling, of course I didn’t have the third quarter I wanted. I knew that if I kept fighting, the defense would stop “

“Sometimes I joke about that, but I was lucky to be in the Big 12 where you had to score and if you threw an interception, you grabbed the ball and tried to score again, so I had that mentality I didn’t do It matters what happens during the last game, just to focus on the next game.

8:40 Watch the best moments of the Super Bowl LIV in Miami

“I think coach Eric Bieniemy is good at it, he always says” the most important piece is the next piece “and preaches that to the offensive, so I think people around me and coaches around me have gained this confidence, just concentrate on the next game, which I did in the previous game.

“Like a little boy running through the baseball fields until I’m in the Super Bowl now and winning it. My dream has always been to become a professional athlete, I thought it would be baseball, not football, but be here now and winning it is great. “