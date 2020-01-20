Patrick Mahomes shines again when Chiefs reach the first Super Bowl since 1970

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – With his best imitation of a tightrope walker, Patrick Mahomes has hardwired the chiefs to their first Super Bowl since 1970.

Sure, Mahomes did his usual great job, but it was his 27-yard tap dance on the left side in the first half that gave the Chiefs first lead. From there, they overtook the race-oriented titans and put Derrick Henry back for a Sunday with a 35:24 victory in the AFC championship.

Finally, for the third time in the overall standings, the Chiefs (14-4) are tied to the Super Bowl.

In two weeks in Miami, they will play the winner of the NFC title game between Green Bay and San Francisco.

“I mean, it’s incredible. It really is,” said Mahomes. “To be here, to be part of Chiefs Kingdom and to be here at Arrowhead, these people deserve it. And we’re not done yet. “

Coach Andy Reid and owner Clark Hunt accepted the Lamar Hunt Trophy, named after his father, which symbolizes the AFC title. It was handed over to them by Chiefs Hall from famer Bobby Bell, with Mahomes and security bully Mathieu jumping for joy on the makeshift stage.

Next up is the hunt for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

“Very excited and very emotional to win the trophy that bears my father’s name,” said Hunt. “Yes, 50 years was too long, but we’re going to another Super Bowl.

“Chiefs Kingdom, we’re going to the Super Bowl.”

The Chiefs lost to Lombardi Packers (35-10) in 1967 in the first AFL-NFL championship game – no, it was not yet called the Super Bowl. Kansas City was back three years later, a year after the New York Jets shocked Baltimore to claim that the AFL was equal to the traditional NFL. This time it was known as the Super Bowl – the name is actually attributed to Lamar Hunt – and its bosses beat Minnesota 23-7 with the typical offensive flair of the Wild West and a determined defense. These are features that have helped to wear KC this season.

Reid is not as busy as Hall of Famer Hank Stram, who urged the Chiefs team to “enroll the ball further down the field, boys”. The moment Sunday, Reid said, “It’s great” before asking the crowd to sing, “How about these chiefs?”

Moments later, Travis Kelce announced, “You have to fight for your right to party.”

There will be a lot of parties on South Beach for Chiefs Kingdom to get into the championship matchup.

“I fled to Miami and had to go on a diet to get dressed,” said Reid. “Very proud.”

As in the last three elimination games, the titans were quick to start with sixth place on the grid (11-8). The difference between Arrowhead and Houston, New England and Baltimore was that the Chiefs had Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins and Damien Williams on the offensive. Henry was held to 7 yards hurrying in the second half.

“They doubled all of these guys,” said Mahomes of his spectacular TD run, where he barely crossed borders. “I just let it go and got a good block in the end and found a way to get to the end zone.”

A week after surviving a 24-0 deficit against Houston, the chiefs had to rally again.

After the 10: 0 and the 17: 7 Kansas City did not hesitate and built up a lead of 35: 17 with a strong basic game. Of course Mahomes supplemented that with a sharp pass and distributed the ball to short and deep throws. The dagger came with a 60-yard completion for Watkins to the 28th consecutive point in the final stages.

Mahomes threw both arms in the air as the crowd sang Whitney Houston’s “I want to dance with someone”.

After giving Greg Joseph’s first field goal a 3-0 lead – with Tennessee’s preference for the goal in the red zone – he had no chance in his last four games with the team – the titans took a big break. Bashaud Breeland seemed to be catching, but the repeat showed that the ball hit the ground.

Backed by successive offside punishments and a fourth pass from Adam Humphries for his first playoff appearance in his career, the Titans switched to Henry’s 4-yard run.

Then the chiefs rolled over and scored points in three consecutive series. Hill accepted it on a shovel pass, later beating Logan Ryan, the titan’s corner kick, for a 20-yard reception, and Mahomes finished half with his brilliant outing down the left sideline, apparently half of the Tennessee defense with it figured he’d get out of hand.

That gave the bosses a 21-17 lead. It went on Williams’ 3-yard run at 28-17 to limit a seven-minute drive. Then Watkins roasted Logan for the long pass.

Henry was held at 69 yards with 19 runs after using 588 yards as an unstoppable force in the last three games.

“I feel like we’ve been leaning against the wall all season,” said Henry. “But we continued to fight and believe in each other. I think it speaks volumes about the team we have. We just missed out. “

The chiefs easily prevailed over the titans on Sunday. Mahomes led with 53 of those yards and was also over 23-for-35 for 294 yards.

Reid returns to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2004 season when his Eagles lost to New England. This gap is the second longest after Dick Vermeil’s break.

“There’s so much effort involved,” said Reid, who joined the Chiefs in 2013 after 14 years in Philadelphia. “It takes an army, it’s not a man at all. I appreciate everyone’s efforts. “

LATEST SPORTS STORIES